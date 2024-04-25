May Bank Holiday bins reminder for North Kesteven households

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Customers who would normally have their purple-lidded bins collected on Monday May 6 (and those with brown garden waste bins due to be collected then if subscribed) are asked to put them out instead by 6.30am on the earlier day of Saturday May 4. Similarly, those with black general waste bin and brown bin collections which would fall on Monday May 27 should put them out instead by 6.30am on Saturday May 25.

Refuse crews will be out and about earlier again from Monday April 29 to start their rounds from 6.30am sharp, so it is essential bins are presented by this time. It ensures that in the event of hot weather the crews can get around before the worst of the heat hits. It also means they’ll probably be arriving in your street earlier than you’ve been used to over winter, so if you or your child particularly enjoys seeing them then maybe it requires an early start at your house too!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’re ever unsure on what can go in your bins, there’s a range of information at www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/recycling including the Council’s Right Thing Right Bin leafletand an A-Z of recycling on various items.

A table showing the amended bin collection dates for North Kesteven across both May Bank Holidays

There’s also still time to sign up for the Council’s garden waste service if not already. It takes just a few minutes to sign up for this hassle-free way to deal with your grass mowings, pruned flowers and leaves, weeds, hedge cuttings, clean straw, small branches and your real Christmas tree (cut up), saving you from taking it to your Household Waste Recycling Centre or finding a licensed carrier. It costs £45 for collections of a single existing brown bin across the years’ service, and just £8 each for collections of further existing brown bins. Visit www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/gardenwaste to sign up, or call 01529 414155.