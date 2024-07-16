Mayhem Gym’s Boston’s Strongest and Food Fest draws thousands to Boston Town Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The heart of Boston was buzzing with excitement as thousands of residents and visitors flocked to the town centre to partake in the first joint Boston's Strongest 2024 and Food Fest. This much-anticipated event showcased not only the incredible strength and determination of competitors but also offered a culinary delight with a variety of food and drink stands that catered to every palate.

The day kicked off with a grand opening by the Mayor of Boston, Cllr Helen Staples who welcomed everyone with a heartfelt speech, setting the tone for a day filled with fun and festivities. "It's a pleasure to see our community come together for such a vibrant and energetic event," she said. "Boston’s Strongest is a testament to the spirit and resilience of our people, and the Food Fest highlights the incredible culinary talent we have right here in our town."

Competitors in the Boston's Strongest event displayed remarkable feats of strength and endurance, captivating the audience with their impressive performances. Spectators cheered on as participants pushed their limits, embodying the very essence of the competition's spirit.

Amidst the thrilling displays of strength, the Food Fest offered a culinary journey with an array of hot and cold food and drink stands. Family and friends came together and indulged in a variety of delicious options, from curried fajitas and hog roast to freshly baked pizzas, sweet waffles, and homemade cakes. The diverse selection ensured that there was something for everyone to enjoy.

Boston's Strongest at Boston Market Place last weekend

Tom Chenery from Mayhem Gym, said: “It was an honour to be asked to host this competition in the town centre this year and I think it was a huge success! There were great crowds for all of the events - it just shows what a fantastic spectacle this sport is. I’d like to thank all of the competitors, volunteers and sponsors for their help and involvement -it shows what a great community we have here at Mayhem Gym. Without them the event wouldn’t happen!

“We’re looking forward to being back next year where I’m already working on a new, incredible event!”

Cllr Dale Broughton, Portfolio Holder for the Town Centre also expressed his delight at the event's success. "Seeing the town centre filled with so much energy and excitement is truly wonderful. Events like these not only bring the community together but also support local businesses and showcase the best of what Boston has to offer."

As the events came to a close, the positive vibes and sense of community remained strong. The Boston’s Strongest is held yearly to raise money for a local support group for Pulmonary Fibrosis - the disease that took their dad & Mayhem’s Grampa from them too soon. If you’d like to donate and support this charity, please visit https://bit.ly/3VVSU1y

Professional event photos are now available to purchase! They’re £1 each and all proceeds again go to charity - https://www.daviddales.co.uk