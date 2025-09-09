Mayor cuts ribbon at newly refurbished Louth care home

Louth care home residents celebrated with the local Mayor when he officially opened their newly refurbished facilities this September.

Councillor Darren Hobson was invited to cut the ribbon at Madeira House Care Home on High Holme Road as the team unveiled their new look.

The extensive upgrade throughout Madeira House, operated by Advinia Healthcare, involved adding 24 new bedrooms, extra communal areas, a library and a hair salon for residents to enjoy.

According to the team, the work has been done to enhance the experience for current residents and meet the demand for more care home spaces in Louth.

The Mayor was joined by his wife, Mayoress Sarah-Jayne Hobson, at the celebrations and took a tour of the home with Manager Julie Esprit.

Mayor Hobson said: "It was a pleasure to join the dedicated team at Madeira House and see the hard work that has been done to refurbish the care home to provide a wonderful and engaging environment for its residents.

"The quality of work which has been undertaken, coupled with the obvious care that every member of the superb team provides, means that Madeira House will go from strength to strength in the months and years ahead. I wish everyone involved well as they continue their journey to provide a fabulous facility for the community in Louth"

After months of planning and hard work to bring the Madeira House project to fruition, Advinia's Head of Sales, Paul Lawson, said the home can't wait to welcome visitors and new residents.

Paul said: "We are delighted to be able to assist the community with the demand for care home placements in the area. This project and this grand launch represent a new chapter for Madeira House, and we look forward to welcoming new residents, creating memories, friendships, love and laughter. Our doors are always open for families to come along and have a look around and speak to one of our expert team."