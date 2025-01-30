Mayor of Lincoln welcomed to officially open Lincoln Community Diagnostic Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new £23million NHS community diagnostic centre in Lincoln has been officially opened.

The Right Worshipful the Mayor of Lincoln, Councillor Alan Briggs, joined Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals NHS Group Chief Executive Professor Karen Dunderdale to cut the ribbon in a ceremony at the facility.

Professor Dunderdale said: “We have been seeing patients at this new Community Diagnostic Centre since just before Christmas and their feedback about the service available here has so far been excellent. It has been a pleasure to be able to welcome our partners and guests here for our formal opening to thank them and recognise the support they have provided us, and to show the difference it is already making to our patients and the experience they have.”

The Lincoln Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) is located on Beevor Street, within the Lincoln Science and Innovation Park.

The Right Worshipful the Mayor of Lincoln, Councillor Alan Briggs, cutting the ribbon for the Community Diagnostic Centre with Professor Karen Dunderdale, Chief Executive for Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals Group.

Thomas Blount, Director of Lincoln Science and Innovation Park, said: “We are delighted to welcome the CDC to the Science Park. Along with our existing pharmaceutical facilities, opportunities to bridge the gap between healthcare and research and development to support the long-term wellbeing of our local communities continue to be created here.”

The CDC offers patients an alternative venue to have diagnostic tests quickly and easily as part of their care, away from busy main hospital sites.

The state-of-the-art services include MRI, CT, non-obstetric ultrasound, X-ray and echocardiology, available on referral from hospital or a GP. Patients can also access physiological testing, such as blood testing, ECGs, spirometry and FeNO testing.

It also has dedicated training facilities to support the training of future radiographers, linking directly with the Diagnostic Radiography programme at the University of Lincoln.

Lincolnshire’s CDCs are run by the same teams as Lincolnshire’s hospitals, with the same IT systems, continuing the care and treatment patients will already be receiving.

Lincolnshire now has three community diagnostic centres in total; this new facility in Lincoln, in Grantham on Gonerby Road, and in Skegness on Old Wainfleet Road.

Visit the United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust website for location maps and photographs of all the CDCs.