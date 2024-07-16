Mayor of Sleaford to hold charity curry nights
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The meals will be hosted at Gurkha 19, Market Place, Sleaford, on Monday July 22 and Tuesday July 23.
There will be two sittings on both nights to choose from which are 5.30pm to 7.45pm and 8pm to 9.45pm.
Places are £25 per person which will include a delicious three course meal and one drink. Choose your courses and drink on the night. Drinks will be a choice from draught lager, soft drinks or house white or red wine.
The first course will be poppadoms and chutneys, a mixed starter (veg or non veg). The second course will be any chicken or lamb dishes from the menu (any seafood dishes will have a £3 additional charge) and the third course will be any sides, rice or naan bread.
Coun Suiter says it will be a wonderful evening out for you, your family and friends.
The restaurant is donating £10 from each ticket to the Mayor of Sleaford's chosen charities, Evergreen Sleaford and Rainbow Stars and there will be a raffle on both nights.
Places must be booked in advance through the Sleaford Town Council office on 01529 303456. You will be required to make your payment upon booking and state your preferred date and time to dine.
For further information about the event, contact the Sleaford Town Council office via email: [email protected] or message their Facebook page: Sleaford Town Council or Instagram page: sleafordtowncouncil
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.