The Mayor of Sleaford, Councillor David Suiter, will be holding two curry nights in aid of his chosen charities this month.

The meals will be hosted at Gurkha 19, Market Place, Sleaford, on Monday July 22 and Tuesday July 23.

There will be two sittings on both nights to choose from which are 5.30pm to 7.45pm and 8pm to 9.45pm.

Places are £25 per person which will include a delicious three course meal and one drink. Choose your courses and drink on the night. Drinks will be a choice from draught lager, soft drinks or house white or red wine.

Mayor of Sleaford, Coun David Suiter,

The first course will be poppadoms and chutneys, a mixed starter (veg or non veg). The second course will be any chicken or lamb dishes from the menu (any seafood dishes will have a £3 additional charge) and the third course will be any sides, rice or naan bread.

Coun Suiter says it will be a wonderful evening out for you, your family and friends.

The restaurant is donating £10 from each ticket to the Mayor of Sleaford's chosen charities, Evergreen Sleaford and Rainbow Stars and there will be a raffle on both nights.

Places must be booked in advance through the Sleaford Town Council office on 01529 303456. You will be required to make your payment upon booking and state your preferred date and time to dine.

For further information about the event, contact the Sleaford Town Council office via email: [email protected] or message their Facebook page: Sleaford Town Council or Instagram page: sleafordtowncouncil