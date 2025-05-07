Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MCC President calls on Lincolnshire to nominate their Community Cricket Heroes as campaign celebrating the grassroots game launches for third year.

MCC President Lord King, who was Governor of the Bank of England for a decade, is searching for heroes amongst the grassroots cricket community as MCC’s Community Cricket Heroes campaign launches for 2025, he said: “Grassroots cricket is the absolute heartbeat of our game, it’s in our parks, village greens, and local clubs, all of which are where the true spirit of the game we all adore, lives and breathes.

“There are simply remarkable individuals working tirelessly across the nation, usually without recognition, to make cricket possible for so many.

“These are the people who are there early to open the gates, coach around the clock, raise funds, organise fixtures, cut the grass, wash the kits, run the bar and welcome new faces with open arms.”

MCC President Lord King is on the search for the next team of 11 Community Cricket Heroes to join him for a match in the President's Suite at Lord's.

The Community Cricket Heroes campaign is now in its third year and run in partnership with The Cricketer Magazine and has seen 22 heroes of grassroots cricket welcomed to Lord’s, over two years, as guests of the MCC President to watch a game from the prestigious President’s Suite as well as a special posthumous honour in 2023.

Speaking about the campaign, Lord King added: “The Community Cricket Heroes campaign is our way of shining a light on these unsung heroes - the backbone and lifeblood of our sport.

“As MCC President, I’m so proud to support this campaign and encourage everyone across the country to think about who inspires them in their cricketing circles and put their name forward to be recognised as a hero.

“These are the people that deserve to be celebrated, and through this campaign, we can thank them for everything they do to keep grassroots cricket thriving.”

A panel selected by MCC will be looking for entrants who work hard to make a demonstrable positive difference to their community through grassroots and community cricket, from volunteers who go above and beyond for their cricket club and community, to coaches who are inspiring people on and off the pitch or players that have overcome adversity to play or help the game.

The winners will be invited to Lord’s as special guests of the MCC President and watch on from the prestigious President’s Suite.

Editor of The Cricketer, Huw Turbervill, added: “It’s been wonderful to be involved in this campaign for a number of years.

“Seeing the joy on the faces of the winners as they get treated like royalty at Lord’s.”

The closing date for nominations is Midnight on June 4th with the selected MCC Community Cricket Heroes announced shortly after.

To nominate your hero please visit www.lords.org/heroes.