Meet Market Rasen’s namesake guide dog puppy, named by local golf club

Three-month-old Labrador cross Golden Retriever ‘Rasen’ is just starting on her journey to become a life-changing guide dog.

A golf club from Market Rasen has raised enough money to name a special puppy and support sight loss charity Guide Dogs.

In total, the club has raised £4,788.85 for the charity, easily reaching the £2,500 needed to name a guide dog pup. Club members did a variety of activities to raise the money, including raffles, a brave the shave, games and charity golf tournaments.

Susan Kirkby, from Market Rasen Golf Club, said: “I decided on Guide Dogs for the Blind when I was made Captain and we have a charity for one year.

“I cannot imagine how awful it would be to be blind and have difficulty in getting out and doing things I enjoy. I have always loved dogs and their companionship, loyalty and how they always knew if I was sad or unwell and needed help and comfort.

“I visited Spalding Golf Club and saw their appeal and decided that was what I wanted to do. It has been enormous fun and very rewarding reading people's stories.”

They chose the name Rasen, because of their connection with the town. Rasen is currently living with her volunteer Puppy Raiser, learning all the basics before starting her formal guide dog training at around a year old.

Felicity Stratton, Community Fundraising Relationship Manager at Guide Dogs, said: “As a charity, we rely almost entirely on public donations to keep our vital services for people with sight loss running. We are incredibly grateful for the support from our local community.

“Our Name a Puppy scheme is a wonderful opportunity to be at the heart of a guide dog puppy's story. We hope that Rasen will go on to change someone’s life thanks to Market Rasen Golf Club.”

If you would like to find out more about naming a guide dog puppy, visit guidedogs.org.uk/nameapuppy or call Guide Dogs on 0800 781 1444.