Meet the new man in charge of community safety at Lincolnshire County Council
The former firefighter and Reform UK representative for the Louth Wolds division was named as part of the council’s new Cabinet during its Annual General Meeting on Friday, May 23.
His portfolio will cover crime and disorder, safer communities, registration and celebratory services, fire and rescue services, emergency planning, business continuity, and migration.
Coun McGonigle explained he was previously an operational firefighter in Staffordshire before relocating to Lincolnshire.
“I was in the process of moving to Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue, but unfortunately that has had to come to an end due to the conflict of interest of being elected and sitting on the council,” he said.
Alongside his council duties, he also works in human resources and recruitment within the health and social care sector.
“I was very interested in taking on the ownership of the fire and rescue service given my background,” he said.
“We thought that touches a lot of different areas, especially when it comes to things like community safety.
“Migration is another one that comes into it, and some of the other issues that fall within my portfolio — they all touch on each other.”
When asked about the major issues affecting his new role, Coun McGonigle admitted he was still getting to grips with the full scope of his responsibilities, but noted he was scheduled to meet with Chief Fire Officer Mark Baxter and other executive directors of the council later that day.
