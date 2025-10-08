Meet the skydiving great-grandma who plans to do her fifth charity jump this week

Fantastic fundraiser Mary Clover, of Louth, with the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

A woman from Louth is taking to the skies again to do her latest skydive for charity – aged 88!

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mary Clover will be attempting her fifth skydive on Friday, October 10, with sponsorship and donations set to go to Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance. Mary said: “I’m 88 years young, mother of seven, grandmother of 15, and great grandmother of 16.

"The air ambulance has helped so many people I know and I really want to give something back to it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The air ambulance saved the life of her brother when he was involved in an accident and has also rescued friends of hers. All of her children have also done parachute jumps for charity too in the past and the extreme granny did not want to be left out. She has done other fundraising for the LNAA including a couple of 26-mile walks from Louth to Skegness.

Mary Clover on one of her previous tandem jumps.

She had done three skydives by the time she was 82 – including jumping twice on the same day to make up the numbers.

Taking to the sky once again she vows this will be her fifth and final tandem parachute jump.

Mary hopes to smash her previous total by getting as many people as possible to donate as much or little as they can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This year we need to hit £5,000 so dig deep if you can for this tremendous charity,” she added.

So far she has raised £2,611 on her Justgiving fundraising page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/mary-clover-88