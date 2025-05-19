Mellors Group unlocks two new adventures at Skegness Pier

Mellors Group Expands Skegness Pier Escape Room Line-Up with Two Immersive New Adventures.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two brand-new escape rooms have just launched at Skegness Pie —Secret Society and Escape IT—adding to its popular attraction line-up just in time for the Spring Bank Holiday. Designed to thrill families, locals, and seasonal tourists alike, both rooms are now open for bookings online and priced at a competitive £14.95 per person.

The new experiences join existing favourites Prison Break and Seven Seas, giving guests four unique, story-driven rooms to choose from—all under one roof on the iconic Lincolnshire coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re thrilled to expand our escape room offering with two new experiences that push the boundaries of immersive storytelling,” said Paige Harris-Scott, Strategic Brand & Partnerships Manager at Mellors Group. “Secret Society and Escape IT offer gripping narratives, clever puzzles, and that all-important race-against-time excitement—perfect for families, friends, and first-time escapers.”

The Secret Society - one of two brand new escape rooms at Skegness Pier

What’s New:

Secret Society: Step into an atmospheric Edwardian chamber filled with ancient secrets, mysterious relics, and hidden puzzles. Only the most cunning will earn their place in the elite circle.

Escape IT: For thrill-seekers and horror fans—face disorienting illusions and twisted clown puzzles in a chilling underground lair. Not for the faint-hearted.

The rooms are suitable for families, groups, and visitors of all ages, with themes carefully balanced to offer variety—from high adventure to spine-tingling suspense.

Inside Secret Society at Skegness Pier

All-Weather Fun, All Year Round

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The launch reinforces Mellors Group’s ongoing investment in Skegness Pier as a year-round destination. These new additions mark the next step in a wider regeneration plan, with further developments to be revealed later in 2025.

Book Now

Escape rooms can be booked online now at www.skegnesspier.co.uk.