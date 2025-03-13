Men in Sheds Barton receives donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation

Men in Sheds Barton received the donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation.

A charity which helps people learn new skills and improves mental health has received a donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation after being nominated by colleagues from the Barton upon Humber agency.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Men in Sheds - Barton received the £1,000 donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation to help it fund new equipment.

Men in Sheds Barton provides a meeting place for adults over the age of 18 in order to develop their social interaction and develop new hobbies and practical skills. In addition, the group will provide services to the community. The charity particularly focuses on making provision for socially isolated people and those with mental health issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carol Clayton, Agency Manager of Yorkshire Building Society in Barton upon Humber said: “We are proud to be able to support Men in Sheds in our community in Barton with a donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation. The charity supports local people by providing a place to learn new skills, which I have seen firsthand, and a place to meet, have a coffee and a chat. They are also giving back and helping other local charities by supplying their finished projects.”

Peter Kipling, Trustee of Men in Sheds – Barton, said: “We are really thankful for the donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation that will help us continue to provide our services.”

Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference® scheme where members donate the pennies from the interest on their accounts just once a year to help smaller charities around the UK.

Last year the foundation celebrated giving £10million in donations to local charities and good causes across the UK since 1999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about our Small Change Big Difference® scheme visit www.ybs.co.uk/charitablefoundation. If you would like to support Men in Sheds - Barton, then please visit www.meninshedsbarton.com for further information.