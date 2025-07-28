Milestone hit on World Hepatitis Day as North and North East Lincolnshire drug and alcohol charity confirms micro-elimination of hepatitis C, ahead of NHS target

Hepatitis C testing

Both of WithYou’s services in North and North East Lincolnshire - based in Scunthorpe and Grimsby - have achieved micro-elimination of hepatitis C; a huge step towards the Government’s target to eliminate the virus by 2030.

Hepatitis C is a bloodborne virus which can cause liver cirrhosis and cancer. Early testing is vital, as quick detection and treatment reduces the likelihood of serious liver damage. More than 95% of people who are treated can be cured. World Hepatitis Day, marked on July 28 every year, aims to raise global awareness of hepatitis and encourage prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

WithYou in North Lincolnshire achieved micro-elimination 18 months ago and has now confirmed they have maintained it; WithYou in North East Lincolnshire is declaring micro-elimination for the first time.

Graham McGaw, director of operations for the two services, says:

“Untreated hepatitis C can cause serious and potentially life-threatening damage. We’ve made significant progress in the last ten years and now 90% of people who are treated can be cured. Thanks to effective testing and treatment, deaths in the UK from hepatitis C are at the lowest level in 10 years, and northern Lincolnshire is playing its part.

“It’s been a whole team effort to raise awareness of the testing, and to reach our clients wherever they are, and whatever they need.

“I’m so proud of our staff who have put so much dedication and commitment into supporting our clients to get tested, and achieve micro-elimination of hep C.”

Micro-elimination is defined as:

100% of clients in structured treatment are offered a hepatitis C test

100% of those with a history of injecting have been tested

90% of current and previous injectors (at risk) have a hepatitis C test date within the last 12 months

90% of clients who’ve tested positive for hepatitis have commenced or completed treatment

Jason George, peer programme manager for The Hep C Trust, said:

“Working alongside WithYou’s dedicated team and the specialist nurse teams from the ODN has been key in achieving this fantastic milestone. From a Hepatitis C Trust perspective we have supported, since Dec 2021, 218 service users onto life transforming medications with 230 referrals onto the Follow Me programme. Our excellent partnership work has ensured that Every Contact Counts.”

Most hepatitis C infections occur through exposure to blood from unsafe injection practices, unsafe health care, unscreened blood transfusions and some sexual practices, but the virus can also be shared through tattoos, sharing razors and even toothbrushes.

Across the world, around 58 million people live with chronic hepatitis C, and there are around 1.5 million new infections each year. The NHS have committed to eliminating hepatitis C before 2025, and through achieving micro-elimination, the service has played a key part in helping the NHS to achieve this target.