Model rail club hails latest exhibition as a success

NG34 Model Railway Society formed last year and hosted its exhibition at Cranwell Village Hall on Saturday last week.

The event was open to all visitors and treasurer Eddie King said it was very successful, attracting more than 250 through the doors.

He said: “A few people showed an interest in joining the club too.

“We are very pleased with our first exhibition of the year in terms of getting people through the door, but parking issues may have deterred a few and so that is something we will need to look at.”

The show was sponsored by a number of modelling businesses and two trade stands were present (Brickyard Models and Elaine’s Trains).

Eddie said they had 13 layouts of different scales, three demonstrations of how to model trees, weathering (painting loco's and wagons to make them look old/dirty) and brass kit building.

NG34 Model Railway Society members had built their ‘Shuntington’ model layout which they allowed visitors to play with and test their shunting skills.

The event raised funds for the fledgling club as well as inviting volunteers from the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance to set up a stall to collect donations too.

Eddie said: “We have another charity model makers show in aid of the air ambulance at Great Hale Village Hall on November 30.”

For anyone interested in joining the club, they meet on Fridays, from 7-10pm at Cranwell Village Hall. You can pop along for a chat and learn more about what they do. Contact [email protected] for more details.

1 . mssp-12-03-25-NG34 model show DSCN8911-CEN.JPG It was a busy day at the NG34 Model Railway Society's exhibition in Cranwell Village Hall. Photo: Andy Hubbert

2 . mssp-12-03-25-NG34 model show DSCN8909-CEN.JPG Kim Dowden of Sleaford Model Railway Club. Photo: Andy Hubbert

3 . mssp-12-03-25-NG34 model show DSCN8905-CEN.JPG Boston Model Railway Society members Steve Gabriel (left) and Stephen Epton with an imaginary layout called Periam Cove. Photo: Andy Hubbert