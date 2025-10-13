More adopters needed

“Perfectly Imperfect” - Lincolnshire adoption service urges local people to consider adoption this National Adoption Week

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Family Adoption Links Lincolnshire is encouraging local people to think about adoption this National Adoption Week (20-26 October), as new figures reveal that misconceptions about needing a “perfect home” may be stopping would-be parents from taking the first step.

Across England, 2,940 children are currently waiting to be adopted - including 14 children here in Lincolnshire. Yet interest in adoption has dropped by 12% compared to last year, with fewer families coming forward to find out more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new campaign from You Can Adopt - themed “Perfectly Imperfect” - highlights that children don’t need perfection, they simply need a welcome home.

You Can Adopt

A national survey shows that 86% of adopters once worried their homes wouldn’t be good enough. But the reality tells a different story - many adoptive parents live in rented homes, without gardens, or in smaller houses. What matters most is the love and stability they can offer a child.

Locally, Family Adoption Links Lincolnshire has seen these same myths hold people back. Sharon Clarke, Adoption Service Manager at Family Adoption Links Lincolnshire, said:

“We often hear people say, ‘We’d love to adopt, but our house isn’t big enough’ or ‘We’re not in the perfect situation yet’. The truth is, there’s no such thing as a perfect family – what matters is your ability to offer love, patience, and commitment. Children waiting in Lincolnshire need that more than anything.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cost-of-living crisis and pressure to feel financially “ready” have also been cited as key barriers. However, Family Adoption Links reassures prospective adopters that support is available at every stage of the journey - from first enquiries to post-adoption support.

This year’s campaign features TV personalities with close ties to adoption - including Prue Leith, Dilly Carter, and Sanam Harrinanan - who are helping to bust myths about what makes a “good” adoptive home. Prue, who adopted her daughter, describes adoption as “messy, joyful, real, and rewarding beyond measure.”

To bring this message to life, You Can Adopt has unveiled “A Welcome Home”, a pop-up kitchen installation in London and Leeds shaped by stories from real adoptive families. The cosy, cluttered kitchen celebrates the “perfectly imperfect” homes where real bonds are built – over mealtimes, laughter, and a bit of everyday chaos.

Across the country, children are waiting on average 292 days from the moment they are approved for adoption until they are placed with a family - an increase from last year. With more children waiting than approved adopters, Lincolnshire’s adoption team hopes this campaign will inspire more Lincolnshire people to explore whether adoption could be right for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Adoption doesn’t require perfection,” adds Sharon Clarke. “It just needs people with open hearts and the willingness to make a difference. If you’ve ever thought about adoption, now is the time to find out more - even just a chat can start you on the journey.”

Find out more:

To learn more about adoption in Lincolnshire or to speak to the friendly team, visit www.familyadoptionlinks.org.uk, call Family Adoption Links Lincolnshire on 01522 554114 or visit www.familyadoptionlinks.org.uk