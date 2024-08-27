More than 150 gather at Lincoln's Bomber Command Centre to mark Ukraine's Independence Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 150 people gathered at the International Bomber Command Centre (IBCC) in Lincoln on Friday, August 23 to commemorate Ukraine’s 33rd Independence Day.

The ceremony began with an Independence Day speech in English and Ukrainian, followed by tributes from Royal Air Force personnel, who also laid a commemorative wreath as did the Lincoln Sea Cadets on behalf of the Ukrainian community.

Irene Astbury, chairperson at the Ukrainian Culture Centre Lincoln, said: “It was a pleasure to honour this special day at the IBCC, a place which represents not only remembrance, but liberty and freedom too. Concluding the ceremony with the Ukrainian national anthem sang acapella was an incredibly special and a poignant moment.”

As part of the previous year’s event, the national shrub of Ukraine, a guelder rose, was planted for remembrance with red berries symbolising blood and white flowers symbolising peace. The young Ukrainian children who planted the tree returned this year to lay sunflowers at the site.

Following the ceremony, the evening was drawn to a close with traditional Ukrainian songs by the Nottingham Ukrainian Ensemble.

Nicky van der Drift, chief executive of the IBCC, said: “Our centre provided a space for the local Ukranian community to celebrate Ukranian culture and gather together in a welcoming environment. We’re committed to making IBCC the heart of the local community and as part of that ensuring it’s a place for all – as the Bomber Command was served by all.

“We celebrate all nationalities at the IBCC and during such a significant time for the Ukrainian community this is more important than ever.

"More than 174,000 Ukrainians have moved to the UK under the Ukrainian Family Scheme and Ukrainian Sponsorship Scheme since May 2023 due to the war, and many of them have settled in Lincolnshire and the surrounding areas. We were privileged to host the community in our space.”