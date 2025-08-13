More than £100,000 awarded to Boston area community projects through UKSPF funded LCF GRASSroots scheme

More than £100,000 has been awarded to several community projects through the Lincolnshire Community Foundation GRASSroots Scheme, funded by the UK Shared and Rural England Prosperity Funds.

Village halls, parish councils, sports clubs and community initiatives across Boston Borough are the latest to be awarded grants from the scheme, which has supported almost 200 projects across South and East Lincolnshire since it began in July 2023.

In this round, with match funding, more than £750,000 has been invested across the South and East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership area (Boston, East Lindsey and South Holland).

In Boston, a total of £101,449 has been awarded to:

Boston Indoor Bowls Club – Refurbishment works to include the kitchen, dining area and social space.

Old Leake Community Centre and Playing Fields Committee – Works including the upgrading of changing rooms, showers and flooring in the bar and community room.

Kirton Parish Council – Creation of new play facilities, public realm improvements and installation of CCTV.

Willoughby Road Allotments – Repairs and accessibility improvements at the allotments.

Calm Steps CIC – A programme of events for young people at Pescod Hall and Boston Town Centre.

Boston Sea Cadets – Purchase of a new home for Boston’s Sea Cadets at the Within Sailing Club Boat Station.

Fosdyke Playing Field – Installing bike racks and play equipment.

Councillor Sandeep Ghosh, Portfolio Holder for Finance, said: “Since its inception in 2023, the UKSPF GRASSroots scheme has provided vital support to a wide range of projects across the Borough, delivering tangible improvements for our communities.

“The latest funding round continues this progress, enabling organisations to bring forward initiatives that address local priorities and create lasting benefits.

“We are proud to support such a diverse selection of projects, each contributing in its own way to strengthening community cohesion, enhancing local facilities, and making Boston Borough an even better place to live, work and visit.

“The GRASSroots scheme is an essential mechanism for ensuring that organisations of all sizes have fair access to funding.

“This investment helps them to deliver meaningful outcomes that improve quality of life, foster economic growth and secure long-term advantages for our residents.”

To learn more about funding opportunities in the Boston area, please visit www.boston.gov.uk/lggf