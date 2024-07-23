More than £100k awarded to Boston community projects through UK Shared Prosperity Funded GRASSroots
The popular grants scheme has been funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), distributed by Boston Borough Council, and aims to support projects in bringing people together through many methods, including improving facilities and boosting volunteering opportunities.
The GRASSroots scheme has now awarded almost £300,000 of funding to 20 projects across the borough. This, in turn, has leveraged additional match funding, meaning that the total investment in parish, village hall and community projects through the scheme in Boston has totalled more than £500,000.
In this round, a total of £103,441 has been distributed among:
The Community Growers CIC - Replacement of the timber frame, glass frame, doors and roof vent system of a glasshouse used for community planting activities plus internal paving.
Wigtoft Village Hall - Renovations throughout, including re-decoration, new flooring and updating of toilets.
Brothertoft Village Hall - Renovation works to the hall and addition of equipment including hot water heater, electric oven and renovations to toilets.
Old Leake Community Centre - New suspended ceiling and hall redecoration.
Thistles Market Garden, Sutterton - Purchase of a larger mini bus to enable more local residents to access the services offered by the Market Garden.
Boston Tennis Club - Updating clubhouse seating and carpets.
Wigtoft Bowls Club - Relaying the patio area and improving access to bowls green, to enable a greater range of residents to access the club.
Steps To The Future Good Neighbourhood Scheme - Supply and enable craft activities.
Councillor Anne Dorrian, leader of Boston Borough Council, said: "This UKSPF funded grant scheme has been extremely popular, and I'm delighted to see the profound impact it is having on many communities across our borough.
"I want to congratulate the latest recipients, who I'm sure will make the most of the funding they have been awarded and will use the money to really make a difference to their communities.
"We are lucky to have some funds left and I would encourage community organisations such as sports clubs, community learning clubs, parish councils and village halls to make contact with the Lincolnshire Community Foundation team and enquire about the next round of GRASSroots support because this is likely to be the final round."
Contact Lincolnshire Community Foundation by visiting www.lincolnshirecf.co.uk or emailing Helen Cater via [email protected].
To find out more about other projects and the impact the UK Shared Prosperity Fund is having on the Boston Borough, visit: https://www.boston.gov.uk/ukspf.
