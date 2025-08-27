More than £140,000 awarded to community projects as Boston Partnership Fund advances

Image of Boston

Projects with community at the heart of their work have been awarded more than £140,000 from the Boston Partnership Fund.

Several projects across the Borough, including Centrepoint Outreach, Haven Domestic Abuse Charity and Boston Foodbank, have been awarded grants from the Boston Partnership Fund to continue their invaluable work within the area’s diverse communities.

At the request of the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government, this funding has been targeted at initiatives which support community cohesion, integration and services that support Eastern European Communities. This fund sits within a wider package of £710,000 allocated for grants to community organisations.

A total of £117,499 has been distributed among:

Centrepoint Outreach, Boston – A refurbishment of Centrepoint Outreach in Boston, to include new furniture and IT equipment.

Boston Foodbank - Refurbishment and development of outdoor community spaces at Boston Foodbank, including a sheltered waiting area, courtyard improvements, community garden, IT and CCTV upgrades and volunteer recruitment/training.

Haven Domestic Abuse Service Charity – Purchase of a new minibus to serve all communities supported by the charity.

Polish Support Initiative – Establishment of a new community hub in the centre of Boston within a historic Town Centre Building on a long-term lease, including grant support to improvements to the frontage of the building.

Boston Lithuanian Group – Equipment and materials to support community sessions and improvements to the Group’s premises in Boston town centre, including CCTV and lighting.

Tonic Health – Grant to improve the interior of the Grade II Listed Pescod Hall in Boston Town Centre and new equipment for the Youth Hub hosted within, accessible to all young people in the Borough.

Additionally, Fenside Community Centre has been awarded a grant of £25,300 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

This funding will support the refurbishment of the building, which will be led by local young people aged 16 to 25 who are not in education, employment or training (NEET) via the Volunteer it Yourself initiative.

Activities will include painting, repairs and outdoor improvements, with mentoring provided by professional tradespeople. At the end of the work, the young people who participate will gain City & Guilds Entry Level 3 qualifications.

Councillor Sandeep Ghosh, Portfolio Holder for Finance, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to support such a wide range of vital projects through this funding.

“Each of the organisations receiving support is doing incredible and important work to help those who need it most across our Borough, while also playing a crucial role in bringing people together and strengthening cohesion between our diverse communities.

“It is equally rewarding to see funding directed towards groups who are committed to making tangible, lasting improvements to a number of buildings in the town centre. These upgrades will not only provide better facilities for the organisations themselves but will also create welcoming spaces that can be enjoyed by residents and visitors alike for many years to come.

“These projects represent exactly what we hoped to achieve when this funding was established. They will make a real and measurable difference fostering stronger community connections, improving the quality of local facilities and ensuring that Boston Borough continues to grow as a vibrant, inclusive and attractive place to live, work and visit.”

To learn more about funding opportunities in Boston, please visit www.boston.gov.uk/lggf