More than £145,000 awarded for the continuation of successful projects supported by the UK Shared and Rural England Prosperity Funds

Several projects funded by the UK Shared and Rural England Prosperity Funds (UKSPF/REPF) have been granted permission to continue running through an award of more than £145,000 from Boston Borough Council.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the Government’s autumn budget, it was announced that the UKSPF programme would be extended into 2025/2026 for a final, transitional year on a reduced national budget.

As a result, this has extended the commitment to investing in business growth, improving pride in place, living standards, adult skills and increasing the number of residents in work across South and East Lincolnshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several UKSPF and REPF supported projects have been selected for continuation, being included in Boston Borough Council’s Investment Plan as a result of their strong fit and/or track record of delivery during the 2023-2025 programme.

Several UKSPF-funded local projects have received permission to keep running

A total of £147,751 has been distributed between:

Active Lincolnshire- Active Communities - A programme aimed at supporting residents to access sport and physical activity, as well as to gain entry level qualifications in the sport and physical activity sector.

SELCP – Pride in Place Volunteering Initiative – Ongoing support for the Pride in Place volunteering initiative which supports residents to undertake local environmental and social initiatives. The 2023-5 Programme delivered 193 volunteering opportunities across the Partnership and the extension hopes to build on this further by exceeding this number in 2025-6.

Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service – Community Transport Co-Ordination – Ongoing support for the co-ordination of community transport schemes across Lincolnshire and a drive to increase the number of drivers participating in voluntary community transport schemes, reducing isolation and providing a vital lifeline for rural communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce – UK Fresh Produce Network Events – Supporting local fresh produce and agri-food businesses to access the All Party Parliamentary Group on Fresh Produce. Additionally, a series of events to both promote and encourage inward investment into the sector within the Borough.

Boston College – Restart, Reskill, Upskill – Aimed at supporting those who are economically inactive to receive both a qualification and a guaranteed interview with a local employer. This year there will be a focus on supporting residents to start long-term apprenticeships at Level 3 or above in the food manufacturing and processing sector.

Steadfast Training – Connect2Grow - Support for a cohort of economically inactive residents to gain employment within the local economy, via the provision of an accredited qualification and a guaranteed interview with a local employer.

University of Lincoln – NCFM Higher Level Engineering Skills – Targeted at young people who are not in education, employment or training, economically inactive residents and those employed in the food sector. Offering a series of short courses in robotics, digital, engineering and AI in the food sector with links to local employers and skills providers. This project aims to spark in careers in this sector and supporting upskilling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The continuation of these projects will enable the council to rapidly meet commitments made through its Investment Plan to Central Government and the Greater Lincolnshire County Combined Authority.

These commitments include a significant increase in the number of working-age people with qualifications, a reduction in economic inactivity and support for South and East Lincolnshire’s key economic sectors, particularly agri-food.

The projects represent 19% of the total available investment, with the remainder being offered on an open call for grant applications through either Grants 4 Growth or the LCF GRASSroots Scheme.

Councillor Anne Dorrian, Leader of Boston Borough Council, said: “It is wonderful to see that so many projects which we initially had faith in have proven to be both hugely successful and beneficial to the people of the Borough and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These initiatives demonstrate that with the right support - and with plenty of determination - great things can be achieved when we share the same goal of improving the place where we live and work.

“Many of these projects offer great opportunities for people who live across the area so I would urge anyone who is interested in getting involved to keep an eye out for further updates.”

Find out more about UKSPF, REPF and other funding opportunities at www.boston.gov.uk/lggf