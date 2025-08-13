More than £185,000 awarded to community projects through UKSPF funded LCF GRASSroots scheme

YourWorld, connecting communities. Use the 'Submit a story' link to tell us your news.

More than £185,000 has been awarded to several community projects through the Lincolnshire Community Foundation GRASSroots Scheme, funded by the UK Shared and Rural England Prosperity Funds.

Village halls, parish councils, sports clubs and community initiatives across East Lindsey are the latest to be awarded grants from the scheme, which has supported almost 200 projects across South and East Lincolnshire since it began in July 2023.

In this round, with match funding, more than £750,000 has been invested across the South and East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership area (Boston, East Lindsey and South Holland).

In East Lindsey a total of £185,775 has been awarded to:

North Thoresby, Grainsby and Waithe Parish Council – Transformation of an unused committee room to a new, accessible community space.

Jubilee Park – Installation of lighting, flooring, aircon and fencing to a new health and healing hub at Jubilee Park.

Spilsby and District Franklin Hall – Renovations to improve accessibility and facilities for a wide range of community events.

East Keal PCC – To install a servery and improve facilities at St Helen’s Church which is an inclusive community hub.

Burgh Angling Society – Site enhancements to improve experience of visitors.

Ludford and District Playing Fields Association – New playing facilities.

Naomi’s Garden, Manby – Developing a community garden with sensory and inclusive features to promote wellbeing and social inclusion.

Community Learning in Partnership, Mablethorpe – To purchase assistive technology and support volunteer training to enhance the Memory Matters dementia support café in Mablethorpe.

Friends of Goulceby Church – To improve accessibility to the community spaces within this facility.

Skegness and Winthorpe PCC – To renovate heating systems within the St Clements Hall.

Wragby Youth Centre – Further renovations to the Youth Centre including resurfacing the outdoor court.

Woodhall Spa Cricket Club – To purchase and install an automatic sprinkler system.

Councillor Steve Kirk, portfolio holder for the coastal economy, and Councillor Adam Grist, portfolio holder for market towns and the rural economy, said: “Interest in the UKSPF GRASSroots scheme has remained strong since its launch in 2023, and the latest round has been no different.

“We’re thrilled to back such a broad variety of projects, all working towards the shared goal of strengthening our communities and making East Lindsey an even more vibrant place to live, work and visit.

“The scheme continues to play a key role in ensuring that organisations—regardless of their size—can access crucial funding and create lasting impact across the district.”

To learn more about funding opportunities in East Lindsey, please visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/lggf