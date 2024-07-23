More than £270k awarded to East Lindsey community projects through UK Shared Prosperity Funded GRASS

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Community projects, sports clubs, parish councils and village halls are set to flourish after more than £270,000 was awarded to them through Lincolnshire Community Foundation's Grassroots scheme.

The popular grants scheme has been funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), distributed by East Lindsey District Council, and aims to support projects in bringing people together through many methods, including improving facilities and boosting volunteering opportunities.

The GRASSroots scheme has already awarded over £750,000 of funding to 57 projects across the district. When combined with the additional match funding contributed by applicants and third-party funders, over £1.1m of funding has been provided to parish councils, village halls and community projects directly, leveraged by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Rural England Prosperity Fund in East Lindsey District.

In this round, a total of £272,656 has been distributed among:

Bench at sunset by the beach

East Barkwith Parochial Church Council - Significant capital works, with substantial match funding, including a new servery and toilet facilities.

High Toynton Parochial Church Council - Refurbishment of toilet, small kitchen and storage within the Church. This compliments the previous £12,000 grant given to the PCC made under UKSPF and significant co-investment from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Woodhall Spa Cottage Museum - Provision of craft events and materials for community events and resources to re-open the tourist and heritage information hub for the local community. Furthermore, support will be offered to improve safety measures at the site and increase the availability of the site to visitors and residents alike.

Alford Squash Club - Replacement of wooden court floors and upgrading of court walls.

Authorpe Village Hall - Making the village hall more accessible, replacing fire doors and fitting a disabled toilet.

Wainfleet Methodist Church and Community Centre - New kitchen fitted, commercial equipment including dishwasher, fridge and hot holding cupboard.

Coningsby Community Hall - Complete refurbishment of ladies' toilets/cloakroom.

Spilsby Christian Fellowship - Installation of a new suspended ceiling and ramp access to front and rear of building.

Evergreens Miniature Railway - Making the railway more accessible through renovating the station, allowing more local miniature railway enthusiasts to access the provision.

Burgh Le Marsh Town Council - Restoration of historic features within the town, including heritage railings, the replacement of the Tinkers Green entrance gates and new sheltered seating.

Carrington Village Hall - Replacement of village hall's flat roof.

Binbrook Parish Council - Renovations to green spaces and improvements to encourage physical activity for residents, including exercise equipment and play equipment for young people.

JB's Community Outreach - A programme of sports events for children and young people, including football and netball.

Welton Le Marsh Village Hall - Funds to support the renovation of the Village Hall, including renovation of toilet facilities.

Winthorpe Community Partnership - Capital renovations to a local facility as well as services to support young people in the local area.

The Storehouse, Skegness - Replacement of doors and front windows.

Grimoldby Football Club - Equipment to support the local football team and to expand engagement with football in the local area.

Councillor Steve Kirk, portfolio holder for the coastal economy, and Councillor Adam Grist, portfolio holder for market towns and the rural economy, said: "We are thrilled to see so many of the district's community initiatives receiving funding from this popular UKSPF funded scheme, as the number of projects supported surpasses 50, drawn from across our district.

"Substantial investment has been made in play equipment and support for young people, including through sport and youth work, as well as improvements to green spaces and community facilities throughout East Lindsey.

"This is a substantial down-payment on the future of our rural communities, which we have further sustained through an additional investment of £250,000 made in the GRASSroots scheme by East Lindsey District Council through our Community Reserve Fund.

"This means the fund can stay open for longer and can continue to make a difference for more local communities.

"Each award will have a huge impact to each project and the communities they support - and we look forward to seeing the results.

"There is still funding available for projects who have not yet applied, so we would encourage those groups to get in touch with the Lincolnshire Community Foundation to find out more."

Contact Lincolnshire Community Foundation by visiting www.lincolnshirecf.co.uk or emailing Helen Cater via [email protected].