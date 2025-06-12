More than £340,000 awarded for the continuation of success projects supported by the UK Shared and Rural England Prosperity Funds

Several projects funded by the UK Shared and Rural England Prosperity Funds (UKSPF/REPF) have been granted permission to continue running through an award of more than £340,000 from East Lindsey District Council.

In the Government’s autumn budget, it was announced that the UKSPF programme would be extended into 2025/2026 for a final, transitional year on a reduced national budget.

As a result, this has extended the commitment to investing in business growth, improving pride in place, living standards, adult skills and increasing the number of residents in work across South and East Lincolnshire.

Several UKSPF and REPF supported projects have been selected for continuation, being included in East Lindsey District Council’s Investment Plan as a result of their strong fit and/or track record of delivery during the 2023-2025 programme.

A total of £342,253 has been distributed between:

Active Lincolnshire - Active Communities – A programme aimed at supporting residents to access sport and physical activity, as well as to gain entry level qualifications in the sport and physical activity sector.

Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service – Community Transport Co-Ordination – Ongoing support for the co-ordination of community transport schemes across Lincolnshire and a drive to increase the number of drivers participating in voluntary community transport schemes, reducing isolation and providing a vital lifeline for rural communities.

SELCP – Pride in Place Volunteering Initiative – Ongoing support for the Pride in Place volunteering initiative which supports residents to undertake local environmental and social initiatives. The 2023-5 Programme delivered 193 volunteering opportunities across the Partnership and the extension hopes to build on this further by exceeding this number in 2025-6.

East Mercia Rivers Trust – Horncastle River Enhancement II – Funding for the creation of a brand new public nature reserve in Horncastle, delivered and operated by the East Mercia Rivers Trust, opening by the end of the year. The UKSPF Investment will match co-investment from Anglian Water and the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, leading to a total investment in the site of £222,481.

Boston College – Restart, Reskill, Upskill – Aimed at supporting those who are economically inactive to receive both a qualification and a guaranteed interview with a local employer. This year there will be a focus on supporting residents to start long-term apprenticeships at Level 3 or above in the food manufacturing and processing sector.

ACIS Riverside Training – Project Thrive - Based at the Campus for Future Living, employability and wellbeing skills support for a cohort of economically inactive residents furthest from the labour market (at least 20), with a focus on those with health-related barriers to work.

National Centre for Rural Health and Care – Care Worker Pipeline Project – Support for economically inactive residents to become self-employed care workers within the local community.

Heritage Lincolnshire – Heritage Skills – Support for residents to gain experience of historic environment and heritage construction skills, as well as linking them to local skills providers, seeking to contribute towards a chronic shortage of skills in these disciplines.

The continuation of these projects will enable the council to rapidly meet commitments made through its Investment Plan to Central Government and the Greater Lincolnshire County Combined Authority.

These commitments include a significant increase in the number of working-age people with qualifications, a reduction in economic inactivity and support for South and East Lincolnshire’s key economic sectors, particularly agri-food.

The projects represent 17% of the total available investment, with the remainder being offered on an open call for grant applications through either Grants 4 Growth or the LCF GRASSroots Scheme.

Councillor Steve Kirk, portfolio holder for the coastal economy, and Councillor Adam Grist, portfolio holder for market towns and the rural economy, said: “It's truly inspiring to have witnessed the success of so many projects that we believed in from the start. These efforts have brought real value to residents across East Lindsey.

“They show that with the right backing and a shared sense of purpose, remarkable outcomes are possible when we unite around a common goal of making the lives of our residents better.

“Many of these initiatives present exciting opportunities for local people, so we encourage anyone interested to stay informed and get involved as new developments arise."

Find out more about UKSPF, REPF and other funding opportunities at lindsey.gov.uk/lggf