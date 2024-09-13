More time to nominate your Community Champions

Good news – there’s a little bit longer to bring forward nominations of anyone who you think deserves an award for the positive difference they make to yours and your community’s life through their voluntary actions in North Kesteven.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In order to take advantage of a fresh opportunity to spread the word and widen awareness of the NK Community Champion Awards the deadline has been nudged to noon on September 23.

It’s quick and easy to nominate individuals, businesses or organisations for their voluntary actions, community-minded considerations and expressions of goodwill that ensure clubs, groups and activities happen, that people are well-cared for and that our places are safer, nicer, more fulfilling, and fun to live in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It can be done at www.NKawards.org and doesn’t involve much more that heartfelt appreciation for whatever they do across any of the ten categories to improve live locally within North Kesteven.

All of the 2022 Community Champion finalists

Through broad expression of community spirit, as a good neighbour or a young achiever, through longstanding commitment to a single initiative, as a community-focused business, or by contributing to climate action, health & wellbeing, a better environment, arts & culture or sport – which individuals, groups, schools, organisations or businesses do you want to thank for making North Kesteven such a nice place to live?

Already signed up as award sponsors are Lindum Group, Branston Ltd, the Sleaford Renewable Energy Plant, the Hub, GLL/Better our leisure partner, Ian Williams one of our housing repair partners and Lafford Homes – and there’s still room for other community-minded businesses to join the party by emailing [email protected]

For 14 years, the NK Community Champion Awards have championed and celebrated those people that our communities just couldn’t be without. From nominations brought forward by grateful recipients of good service, kindness and goodwill expressed willingly and voluntarily, a judging panel made up of representatives of the community-minded companies that sponsor the awards seek to award, applaud and thank those people who enrich our lives through their voluntary actions; operating selflessly, tirelessly, charitably and consistently in carrying out tasks and functions which enrich our communities – from litter picking or running sports clubs to enabling art and creativity to flourish, supporting the health and wellbeing of others, actively promoting positive climate action, being a good neighbour or an inspirational young person, or just embodying community spirit in all that they do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, if you who have benefited from, or been impressed by good neighbours; young achievers; community businesses; and those who contribute to sports; health & wellbeing; arts & culture; a better environment; or climate action; or whose sheer community spiritedness or commitment to a single group or organisation is outstanding, are do shout about it and make a nomination before September 23.

Community Champions promo '24

The ten categories are defined to celebrate the broad scope of areas through which individuals, organisations, groups and businesses contribute to life in North Kesteven by virtue of their selfless, tireless, generous and voluntary actions, mindset and endeavours.

Sponsors already committed to making the awards happen this year are Lindum Group; Branston Ltd; GLL/Better, the Council’s arts and leisure contract partner; the Hub in Sleaford where the celebration event will take place on November 27; Schroders Greencoat, owners of the Sleaford Renewable Energy Plant; Ian Williams, the Council’s housing repairs partner and Lafford Homes. Other business wanting to participate in ensuring the good work of our amazing volunteers is celebrated and championed can email [email protected]

Council Leader Cllr Richard Wright said: “Volunteering and selfless participation in community life, running clubs, inspiring others, giving generously of time, effort and resources, looking out for neighbours, thinking, caring, taking positive action and generally making things happen is a defining characteristic of so many people who contribute to our District of Flourishing Communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They enrich all of our lives in ways that we don’t always realise or recognise, but through these awards we can all express how much we appreciate them and what they do, bringing them to wider attention for award and applause.

“It is only through grateful recipients, proud parents or appreciate clients and customers that we can celebrate and champion such unsung heroes and so I encourage anyone to nominate and tell us about everyone they think deserves an award for the difference they make to the lives of individuals or entire communities, anywhere in North Kesteven.”

See www.NKawards.org for details, category definitions and to make a nomination. The deadline for nominations is noon on September 23.