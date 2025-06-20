Morton is the place to be!

There is so much going on in Morton over the summer so make sure you put the dates in your diary.

St Paul’s Church Summer Fete was held on June 21st, a pleasant afternoon in the summer sunshine. The Village Hall will hold another of its popular coffee mornings on the 25th with its usual array of delicious homemade cakes. The afternoon of Sunday 29th June sees another Table Top Sale with bargains for all and a chance to relax with a cuppa and more homemade cake.

The BIG event of the year, Morton Feastival, will be held on July 12th, the second great big fantastic free day out for all the family to be held on the Community Field! It starts at 2pm with performances from singing and dancing groups all afternoon, and bouncy castles, alpacas, mini train rides, carousel, dog show, football games, craft and community stalls, and much much more! The day continues until 10pm with music from Just for Kicks and Smudge, so bring your picnic chairs to enjoy an evening out. There will be a super selection of food throughout, burgers, fish and chips, Mexican, Jackets, sweet treats etc, plus tea and cakes and a big bar marquee. And don’t forget your raffle tickets, superb range of prizes so don’t miss out!

Another wonderful charity day on Sunday July 20th is to be held on the Community Field to support Sheffield Children’s Hospital and Lincs/Notts Air Ambulance in memory of Daisy Dymyd, the goddaughter of the Morton football club’s captain Robert Stamps. The day will involve lots of football and activities including animals and food! They are looking for 5-a-side adult teams to enter the event with a £15 donation to the charity. And the organisers are also looking for crafts and activities for people to enjoy at the event so please contact the football club if you can help.

Morton Football Club has reformed for the 25/26 season to support children and adults in our community and provide them with opportunities in football. There will be free community days for locals and families in the coming months to improve the health and well-being of our community. There has been huge investment and support from local companies allowing the Club to grow and build an amazing team.

Throughout the summer there will be cricket on the field to watch and maybe join a team for a game. Morton Cricket Club has played on the field for generations and always welcomes new players.

The Community Field is well used with many regular activities from children’s football to couch-to-5k, a big run-around area for children and the hard court is due to be refurbished. And over the summer there will be football practice before the season starts later in the year.

The Village Hall is a valuable asset to Morton with many different activities throughout the week with something for everyone, from bowls and exercise classes, to craft and social groups. So do check the notice boards to see what’s on.

Morton is definitely the place to be!