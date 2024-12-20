Mortons donates minibus

Staff and students of St Lawrence School, Philip Sharpe, David Rhodes, Kathryn Pinder and Michael Gill. Photo: Mortons Media Group.

Highlighting its long-standing relationship, a Horncastle business has once again stepped forward to support St Lawrence School, based in the town, by donating a brand-new minibus.

This marks yet another chapter in printer and publishing company Mortons’ ongoing commitment to helping the school provide the very best for its students.

The new minibus will serve as a vital resource, ensuring pupils can take part in a variety of enriching activities, including trips, events, and sporting fixtures, which contribute greatly to their education and development.

David Rhodes, chairman of the Inspire Trust, expressed heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the school which supports students aged five to 16 with a range of additional needs.

He said: “The generosity of Philip Sharpe and Mortons of Horncastle over the years has been nothing short of extraordinary. Their continued support makes a real difference to the lives of our students, giving them access to opportunities that would otherwise be out of reach.

"This new minibus is another example of their unwavering commitment, and we cannot thank them enough for their kindness and partnership.”

Mortons of Horncastle has a proud history of supporting the local community, and their relationship with St Lawrence School and hopes the friendship continues.