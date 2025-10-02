Mosaics installed at disability hub as special bathroom gets go ahead

The mosaics, which are now installed at Rainbow Stars disability hub.

Mosaics have been completed and installed on the rear of the building occupied by Rainbow Stars’ disability hub in Sleaford.

The mosaics were placed on the wall overlooking the River Slea and Riverside Precinct.

They mark another milestone for the support hub for young people with additional needs as they have got the go ahead for a ‘Changing Places’ facility.

Jane Peck from Rainbow Stars explained: “With being a Disability Hub and having all age and ability members, our biggest dream alongside the multi sensory room is an all-inclusive, fully functioning, ‘Changing places’ type bathroom.

Stars naturally form a key part of the mosaics.

“A few places have wheelchair friendly toilets but all towns need a hoist and adult changing bed facility, Lincoln being the closest to us.

"No-one should have to change anyone on a toilet floor or anyone public,” Jane said.

"We contacted builders to get relevant quotes and our fabulous landlords’ permission – the Freemasons have been amazing to us.

"We applied for various funding bids and are now in a position to go ahead.”

Builders are set to start in early December to be completed by Christmas.

Jane, with fellow members of the Rotary Club of Sleaford, took part in a fundraising walk across the Humber Bridge on September 21, with the aim of raising the final £700 needed. In the end they have raised £1,000.

Many of those taking part were scared of heights, so they pushed themselves to walk across the Humber bridge and back again to combat that fear and gather donations.

The walk by the Rotarians was also part of a larger walking challenge in aid of the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance. During September members walked the equivalent distance from Chicago to Santa Monica – the original Route 66 across the USA. They also carried a huge teddy bear given by a benefactor, piggy-back style. Members also took the Teddy to especially scenic parts of Lincolnshire for further photographic opportunities.

They also offered a £20 award to the person who came up with the most entertaining or amusing name for the bear.