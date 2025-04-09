Move in this summer with Lincolnshire homebuilder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Keen property seekers who want to move into their dream home this summer need look no further than Barratt Homes’ popular development in Bourne.

The leading housebuilder currently has a selection of two, three and four bedroom homes for a range of homebuyers at Barratt Homes at Bourne, but only one that is ready to move into straight away.

The home available is the two bedroom Denford style, perfectly suited for many buyers including first-time buyers. Downstairs is an open-plan kitchen, living, and dining area. French doors leading out to a rear garden create a bright and airy atmosphere throughout the whole ground floor. Upstairs is a large family bathroom and two double bedrooms.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We understand many people envision themselves enjoying the longer evenings and warmer weather in their new home, and we want to make that a reality.

BN - A typical kitchen at a Barratt Homes' at Bourne property

“We have expertly trained Sales Advisers on hand to assist with moving and ensure that everything goes smoothly.

“With just one property currently available to move into, I would encourage anyone interested to speak to our expert sales team without delay, so they can enjoy the spring and summer in their new home.”

Barratt Homes at Bourne is located within walking distance of the centre of Bourne, surrounded by green open space. The development is built with convenience in mind with a variety of amenities all on the doorstep.

For commuters, Peterborough city centre is less than 20 miles away, and vibrant market towns like Stamford, Grantham and Boston are close by and are the perfect destinations for days out.

For more information about developments in the county, call the sales team on 033 3355 8481 or visit Barratt Homes in Lincolnshire.