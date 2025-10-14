Much-loved housekeeper, 69, honoured for 35 years of dedication at Lincolnshire care home

A love of laundry has seen 69-year-old, Linda Nicholson, named as Regional Finalist for the Ancillary Worker Awards at the East of England Care Awards, following 35 years of dedicated service.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linda, who lives locally and has three children and one grandson, has dedicated her life to laundry at Toray Pines care home in Coningsby, Lincolnshire. She joined the home in 1990 and has taken just one sick day in 35years.

Her recent award nomination came as a complete surprise.

Linda said, “I couldn’t believe it when they told me about the award, I feel really appreciated. Winning would mean the world to me. It would feel like everything I’ve done has truly made a difference—and I could retire with a memory I’d cherish forever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linda Nicolson at Toray Pines care home in Coningsby

Her commitment to care goes far beyond linen and laundry—she's a beloved presence among residents and staff alike. Despite recently reaching retirement age, Linda decided to continue her career in care.

Linda added, “I could have retired three years ago, but I love what I do. I would miss the residents too much.”

Home manager, Nicola Eadsforth said, “We are all delighted that Linda’s long-standing laundry service at Toray Pines has been recognised by such a prestigious award.

“Linda is the heart of our home, she doesn’t just do a job—she makes a difference every single day and we’re so proud of her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linda Nicholson with colleague, Jo Johnson and residents at Toray Pines care home

Linda recalls an early memory of cycling to work, she said, “I remember cycling from Woodhall Spa to Coningsby one very cold winters day – it was so cold that I arrived at work with icicles in my hair. Luckily, I drive a little Smart Car now, so I walk into the home nice and warm.”

Outside of work, Linda enjoys gardening and knitting—simple pleasures that reflect her kind, down-to-earth nature.

Administrator at Toray Pines care home, Jo Johnson, has also been shortlisted for the ‘Care Home Activity Organiser Award’ in the East of England Care Awards.