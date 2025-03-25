Mural brings joy to mums-to-be

Charitable donations have enabled a maternity team to fund a colourful mural to welcome parents and families to their unit.

When the maternity team at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston decided to bring some colour to the corridor to the maternity unit, little did they realise that a 13 metre long mural would adorn the once bland walls.

Maternity Ward Manager, Robyn Dalton is overjoyed at the result. She said: “The mural touches every patient who visits the ward, whatever their culture, belief or family make-up. I hope it makes patients, and their visitors feel welcomed as they approach the maternity unit.”

The mural is a representation of the pregnancy journey from a mother holding her pregnancy test and first scan to a couple leaving the hospital as proud parents. It also includes local Lincolnshire landmarks like Heckington’s eight-sailed windmill, Lincoln Cathedral, The Red Arrows and of course Boston Stump. With a colourful rainbow surrounded by ‘Welcome’ written in different languages, the artwork is a real reflection of the community culture and ethnicity of Boston and the surrounding area.

The Painting Lady, Michelle Codling, hard at work on the mural

The transformation started last year when Robyn invited her team to suggest what to include on the painting. Robyn said: “We felt the corridor was too clinical and we wanted something that would welcome everyone who came onto the ward.”

The Painting Lady, Michelle Codling, from Old Leake, was delighted to take on the commission and bring the ideas to life, turning the sterile wall into a cacophony of colour. She said: “This is my hospital; I live just down the road, so it is great to give something back to the hospital. It has been lovely to be painting, and watch people stop and point to the welcome in their language.”

Three expectant mothers, Rio, Nuria and Chloe, also expressed their delight in the colourful artwork agreeing the mural gave a homely welcome to the ward. As Rio said: “It used to seem a long walk along that corridor, now it is an enjoyable walk.”

The mural was funded through the efforts of Maternity Support Worker, Katy Lovelock, who organised a bingo night and raised an impressive £400 and the remainder was provided by United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity. Charity Manager, Ben Petts, said: “Since 1996 we have been funding the extras which we know cannot be provided by the NHS alone. It is lovely to support the creation of this mural which we are sure will bring pleasure to so many patients and their families as they walk past it.”

