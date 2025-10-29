Museum Memorial Talk '0peration Exodus'

By Philip Groves
Published 29th Oct 2025, 16:21 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2025, 16:24 GMT
This year’s Woodhall Spa Cottage Museum’s Memorial Talk will be held on Saturday, November 8 at The Golf Hotel, The Broadway, Woodhall Spa, LN10 6SG at 2.30pm.

On what is its 80th anniversary year, aviation historian Mike Ingham recounts the little known story of the forced evacuation of POWs on treks of 500 miles on foot, their liberation, flights out of Germany and eventual return home to England.

How during nine weeks at the end of the Second World War in Europe in early 1945 more than 354,000 British, Commonwealth and Allied former Prisoners of War (POWs) were repatriated in what was - and still is - the world’s largest airlift of people.

The airlift involved many types of aircraft flown by crews from RAF, RAAF, RCAF, USAAF, Polish Air Force and the French Air Force, a key element being the 72,319 former POWs flown by Lancasters of Bomber Command in Operation Exodus.

Operation Exodus

Mike Ingham is an established aviation historian and author and a founder member of the Aviation Heritage Lincolnshire partnership.

Tickets priced at £8.50 including refreshments are now available from The Shop on the museum website, www.cottagemuseum.co.uk

