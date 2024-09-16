My Dad, George Orwell

By Karen Waring
Contributor
Published 16th Sep 2024, 12:24 BST
It was a full house at Louth Library on Saturday 14th September when Richard Blair visited to talk about his father, George Orwell.

Richard travelled up from Warwickshire to talk about his childhood and how he grew up on the remote island of Jura while his father was writing his most famous novel, Nineteen Eighty Four.

He was in conversation with Richard Keeble, a fellow patron and ex chair of The Orwell Society. After a short break Richard took questions from the floor. He captivated the audience with tales of his father's friendship with the likes of Henry Miller and Ernest Hemingway.

He also brought laughter as he recalled his attempt, at a tender young age, to smoke one of his father's pipes. Richard gave a full account of what a caring and loving father George Orwell was and it was an honour to hear a first-hand account of the literary genius.

