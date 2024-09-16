My Dad, George Orwell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It was a full house at Louth Library on Saturday 14th September when Richard Blair visited to talk about his father, George Orwell.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard travelled up from Warwickshire to talk about his childhood and how he grew up on the remote island of Jura while his father was writing his most famous novel, Nineteen Eighty Four.

He was in conversation with Richard Keeble, a fellow patron and ex chair of The Orwell Society. After a short break Richard took questions from the floor. He captivated the audience with tales of his father's friendship with the likes of Henry Miller and Ernest Hemingway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also brought laughter as he recalled his attempt, at a tender young age, to smoke one of his father's pipes. Richard gave a full account of what a caring and loving father George Orwell was and it was an honour to hear a first-hand account of the literary genius.