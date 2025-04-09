National Grid volunteers pitch in with Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Volunteers from National Grid Electricity Distribution’s Lincolnshire depots have recently collaborated with Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust on two conservation projects at Gibraltar Point Nature Reserve.

This initiative, along with others across the East Midlands, is part of National Grid Electricity Distribution’s commitment to its new employee volunteering programme, which aims to provide nearly 14,000 hours of community engagement each year.

Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust is a dedicated wildlife conservation charity, responsible for the care of nearly 100 nature reserves across Lincolnshire. Their mission is to restore, recreate, and reconnect wildlife-rich spaces, empowering individuals to take action for nature and fostering a society where nature matters.

During their time at Gibraltar Point, volunteers engaged in essential conservation and biodiversity work. They focused on the restoration of bird hides that had been vandalised last year, building new doors and fixing broken window viewpoint flaps, as well as clearing leaves and painting to enhance the area for both wildlife and visitors.

NGED staff at Gibraltar Point

Volunteers also helped with grassland raking, fence repairs and car park maintenance, all of which are crucial in maintaining the natural beauty and accessibility of the reserve, and ensuring that it remains a thriving habitat for wildlife and a welcoming space for the community.

Richard Doan, Gibraltar Point Warden, said:

“A huge thank you to the incredible volunteers from National Grid Electricity Distribution for two days of hard work and dedication! The efforts in refurbishing the bird hides, removing rank grass to support species-rich meadows, and upgrading site infrastructure have made a real difference.

This work not only supports biodiversity but also enhances the visitor experience, ensuring this special place thrives for both wildlife and people. We truly appreciate National Grid’s commitment.”

National Grid Electricity Distribution's employee volunteering programme is designed for its 6,500-strong workforce based in the Midlands, South West, and South Wales, ensuring that staff have the opportunity to share their skills, experience, and time in the communities they proudly serve.

Robert Thorpe, who works at National Grid Electricity Distribution’s depot in Lincoln, said:

“I was keen to get involved with the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust as they do some great work in the county, trying to ensure the local country side and various wildlife can thrive for decades to come.

“The day was brilliant and it felt like we really made a difference, in fact we completed more tasks than originally scheduled for the day! There were smiles and laughter all day from the team and I can’t wait to volunteer in the community again.”