National Older Workers' Week: Meet the father whose long prison service inspired his son

An experienced prison officer says he is proud of his son who is the third generation of their family to work in the prison service and is now a senior manager at HMP Stocken, near Grantham.

Steve Wallace, 65, initially taught roofing and tiling at HMP Ashwell before becoming a prison officer in 1992. He had previously worked as a bricklayer but was encouraged to apply for an instructor role in the prison to put his skills to use. He’s worked in numerous roles at both HMP Stocken and the now closed HMP Ashwell.

Steve’s son, Simon Wallace, 35, joined in 2006 as an Operational Support Grade (OSG) before progressing to a prison officer role in 2009. He is now third in command at the Rutland prison and is responsible for ensuring the prison’s effective and efficient use of staffing resources. The father and son enjoy family holidays together and regularly spend time with each other as a family outside of work.

Steve says: “It’s been a good career and I’ve been semi-retired for the last year. Simon joined at 17 as an OSG and I’m very proud of what he’s done. As a father I’m very happy he’s made a good career of it.

“I think a lot of people don’t necessarily understand the role of a prison officer, and so assume a prison isn’t the kind of place you would want your children to work. But I have enjoyed working at HMP Stocken and was delighted when Simon joined me on the wings.

“I’m proud to be a prison officer and I’m really proud of Simon for following in my footsteps. Obviously, Simon has pushed on in his career and moved up the ranks and could go further if he wishes. For me, I’ve enjoyed being an officer and the variety of the role – I’ve worked in the induction wing, in operations, in reception, in discipline roles. Promotion for me wasn’t a key factor.

“I’m partially-retired but have the option of full retirement next year. I’ve built up a mutual respect with many of the prisoners, but I still enjoy it, so I’m not in a hurry to retire. I’ll only have jobs to do at home but I’ll enjoy spending time with the grandchildren.”

Simon was inspired to join the prison service after watching his father work as a prison officer while growing up. Simon is the third generation of his family to work in a prison – his maternal grandfather having also been a workshop instructor at HMP Ashwell in the past.

He adds: “Growing up, I definitely didn’t appreciate what my dad’s job really was. I spent five years working as a prison officer at HMP Gartree, then transferred to Stocken in 2014 where I’ve worked with my dad for the last ten years.

“I’ve worked my way up, working in different roles, before becoming HOBA (Head of Business Assurance) two years ago.

“Seeing my dad and grandad in the prison service, if I hadn’t been inspired by them, I wouldn’t be where I am today. You don’t know what it’s going to be like, working in the same prison as your dad, but for me it was quite nice to see each other at work.

“One time we were both on nights on Christmas Eve when we were working as officers and had to escort a prisoner to hospital, so spent Christmas together on a hospital ward.

“I’ve taken great inspiration from his strong work ethic, and I think I’d encourage my own children to consider the prison service in the future. Of course, it’s a tough environment to work in, but it can be a very rewarding and long career, the pay is good and affords you a decent lifestyle to support your family.

“I’d recommend a career in the prison service to anyone. It’s a career with great prospects.”

You do not need qualifications to become a prison officer or to join in a support staff role. HMP Stocken is a category C prison near Oakham in Rutland and is looking for caring people with good communication and influencing skills and effective decision-making.

Those who would like to take the first step towards a rewarding new career can apply or find out more by visiting the Prison Jobs website.