National Smile Month: Boston dentist spreads the word about the importance of good oral health

Dentist Kenny Doig visits local businesses in and around Boston to help promote the benefits of good oral health for National Smile Month

National Smile Month (13th May – 13th June), is a charitable campaign from the Oral Health Foundation to promote the benefits of good oral health and the key role that dentists play in helping to maintain a healthy mouth for life.

Dentist Kenny Doig of The Private Dental Centre tasked himself with visiting local businesses to help promote good oral health habits, a subject he is incredibly passionate about;

“Creating good oral health habits in people of all ages is vitally important for your dental and overall health. This year, we celebrate 20 years of The Private Dental Centre, so it was only fitting to involve the people and businesses of Boston in this campaign and show that it is never too late to introduce these top tips into your dental routine!”

The team at Christian Dales Furniture for National Smile Month

And so, armed with some huge smiles, sugar-free lollypops, and his top tips for maintaining good oral health, he visited lots of local businesses including Mountain’s Farm Shop, Enderby & Hallgate Opticians and Christian Dales Furniture. Even bumping into a few patients along the way!

“I don’t think any of us had realised just how much our oral health can affect our general health and wellbeing. Well done Kenny for spreading the word – I’m off to buy some interdental brushes!” Rob Wright, Christian Dales Furniture

Maintaining good oral health will not only help to prevent dental problems such as gum disease or tooth decay, but it can also have a positive effect on your overall general health and wellbeing.

