National squad training at Traditional Karate Academy Boston

Published 8th May 2025, 13:13 BST
Exciting national squad training shapes future champions.

The Traditional Karate-Do Federation of Great Britain held an exhilarating national squad training session last weekend, led by esteemed Sensei Zbigniew Godzisz 5 Dan. As athletes honed essential body dynamics for kata and kumite, the energy in the dojo was palpable.

With the European Championships approaching in October, elite competitors engaged in rigorous drills and sparring, fostering camaraderie and teamwork. Special recognition goes to Sensei Kristine Rubina 4 Dan for her unwavering support.

The squad is set to channel their determination and skill as they aim for gold in the upcoming championships. Together, they are not only enhancing their martial arts abilities but also gearing up to proudly represent their federation.

