New artwork flags up the wisdom of young people

One of the new banners. Photo: Scott Murray

Last week, the powerful words of young people from across South & East Lincolnshire were unveiled, ready to inspire and engage the community.

In October 2024, Zest conducted workshops for over 400 young individuals aged 9-18 across the region, including East Lindsey, Boston Borough, and South Holland. These workshops, co-led by local youth, provided a platform for the next generation to express their thoughts on a wide range of topics — from unity and mental health to the universe's big questions.

The culmination of these workshops is now visible in the form of vibrant artworks displayed on large flags. These flags will tour cultural centres, communities, and events across the region, ensuring that the voices of young people are heard far and wide.

Refresh South & East Lincolnshire is an initiative that places the voices of young people at the heart of their community, bringing colour and conversation to their hometowns. The project features 27 festival flags, with 9 representing each area — South Holland, Boston, and East Lindsey. These flags will sometimes be displayed together and other times in their respective local areas. The exhibition is now on in Sutton-on-Sea High Street (East Lindsey flags), The Guildhall, Boston (Boston flags) and Ayscoughfee Hall Museum & Gardens (South Holland flags) until the end of February 2025.

Participating schools and groups include Beacon Primary Academy, Skegness; Carlton Road Academy, Boston; Meridale Youth Group, Sutton-On-Sea; Skegness Grammar School; St Nicolas CE Primary Academy, Boston; St Norbert’s Catholic Primary Academy, Spalding; Sutton-On-Sea Community Primary School and Tower Road Academy, Boston.

Councillor Graham Marsh, East Lindsey District Council's representative on the NPO culture board, Councillor Sarah Sharpe, Boston Borough Council's representative on the NPO culture board, and Councillor Elizabeth Sneath, South Holland District Council's representative on the NPO culture board, said: "We are incredibly proud of this initiative, which amplifies the voices of our young people and brings their vibrant expressions to the heart of our community. Their insights and creativity are truly inspiring, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact these artworks will have across South & East Lincolnshire."

The young participants have voiced their deep concern for the environment, urging the world to prioritize this critical issue. Recognising the environmental impact of touring, theatre, and public art, Zest is committed to reducing its ecological footprint. The organisation is dedicated to learning and adapting its practices to be more sustainable and will transparently share its progress and challenges.

Toby Ealden - CEO and Artistic Director, Zest, said: “Young people have so much to say about the world around them—they just need the space to be heard. Refresh South & East Lincolnshire is proof of that. These flags aren’t just artworks; they’re declarations, conversations, and challenges to the status quo. It’s been incredible to see young people from across the region step up, own their voices, and put their ideas out into the world. Our hope is that, by sharing these inspirational words, their perspectives could shape the future in ways we can’t yet imagine.”

This initiative is commissioned by Story Tellers and funded by Arts Council England.

