New B & M discount store opens to a flying start

The new B&M store opening at Louth with the help of chosen charity, Louth Salvation Army.

Friday (May 16) saw the long-awaited opening of the brand new B&M store in Louth – to a flying start.

The discount retailer has taken possession of the former Wilko unit which bosses say has undergone a comprehensive internal and external refurbishment programme.

The launch of the new store has created 40 jobs for local people.

Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries for the best possible price including a range of food, drink and pet food. There is also a selection of quality health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games and gifts.

The colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community. They chose the team from Louth Salvation Army charity to take centre stage and officially unveil the new B&M store.

Louth Salvation Army expresses its faith through charitable action by working at the heart of communities across the UK and Ireland. They offer friendship, practical help and support to some of the most disadvantaged people in the community.

In addition to opening the store, the team will also receive £250 worth of B&M vouchers, which will go towards helping the charity to continue doing the great work they do.

The store manager, said: “It was really exciting to welcome customers through the doors; the feedback so far has been fantastic.”

“A big thank you to the team at Louth Salvation Army who helped us open the store; we hope that our donation can help them to continue to do the great work they do.”