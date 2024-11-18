New blue plaque at TPE’s seaside station honours forgotten ‘Railway King’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new blue plaque unveiled at a popular seaside TransPennine Express station pays homage to one of railway’s founding fathers, known as the ‘Railway King’ – but who is now largely forgotten.

The tribute to Sir Edward Watkin, a rail entrepreneur and MP, has been installed at Cleethorpes station and a celebration took place last week, (Friday 15 November), to mark the occasion.

He was the creator of the Great Central Railway mainline from London to Manchester, and his ambition didn’t stop there. In 1880, he fought for the creation of a channel tunnel from England to France, which was built for two miles before the project was ceased over fears of French invasion. It took until the 1990s for his dream to be created.

But most importantly for Cleethorpes, it was Watkins who brought the railway to the little seaside village in 1863. He had already laid the foundations for the small port of Grimsby to become the biggest fishing port in the world.

The blue plague at Cleethorpes station

Andrew McClements, Customer Experience & Transformation Director at TPE, said: “This plaque is a wonderful way to remember Sir Edward Watkin, who was integral to creating the Cleethorpes we know and love today and a father of the railway in this area.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in this project to celebrate our railway’s heritage.”

The installation of the blue plaque was suggested by the Watkin Society who have fought tirelessly spread recognition for the work of Sir Edward.

Chairman Geoff Scargill said: “TPE’s generosity was rewarded with a large crowd at the ceremony. It included members of four local community groups, who worked together to make possible this celebration of a great man’s work in our area.”

The plaque was unveiled by Melanie Onn MP for Cleethorpes.

She said: "Sir Edward Watkin dedicated his life to serving his country, from being involved in the fight against the Corn Laws in his youth to his management of railways across the UK. His expansion of the railway network to Grimsby and Cleethorpes enabled the area to become the country’s premier fishing port and holiday destination, rightfully earning him the nicknames of ‘Mr Grimsby’ and ‘Mr Cleethorpes’.

It’s only right that we dedicate this plaque to the man who did so much for our borough be placed at Cleethorpes Railway Station, and I am honoured to have been asked to help unveil it."

The blue plaque scheme originated in London in 1866 and has since gone on to inspire blue commemorative plaques up and down the country.