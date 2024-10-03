New carer support hub opens at Lincolnshire Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Carers First, together with the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT), have opened the Care Partner Hub at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, which will support the wellbeing of care partners and provide practical advice and guidance.

Volunteers from Carers First and ULHT offer a wide range of services and resources in a friendly environment, including carer’s assessments, referrals and support, carers awareness training for professionals, as well as advice and information.

Sam Marshall is the Community Inclusion Coordinator for the Carers First Lincolnshire services.

She said: “The hub is a fantastic opportunity for us to reach more carers, sooner! Providing essential information and signposting to the support available to Carers can help relieve some of the stress during what is often a challenging time for them and the person they are caring for.

“Our great team of volunteers are on hand to provide a safe and comforting space in what can be, for some, an overwhelming situation when a loved one is in hospital.”

The plans have also improved the care partners badge scheme, which helps hospital staff recognise a care partner and ensure they have access to some of the carer elements that they provide, such as more flexibility on visiting and authority to help support at mealtimes.

The refurbishment for the Care Partners Hub has been provided by the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity.

The hub is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays between 12 noon and 4pm on the sixth floor.

Volunteers can also be contacted during these times on 01205 443093 or by emailing [email protected].

Carers First can support carers with information on the support available in their local community, advice on benefits or as a working carer, access to a statutory carers assessment or events and activities locally that can give them a short break from caring. To find out more visit carersfirst.org.uk.

If you are interested in volunteering at the hub, visit www.carersfirst.org.uk/get-involved/volunteering or email [email protected].

Carers First supports carers face to face in nine regions across the country and provides online support carers anywhere. Your donations will help us support more carers – you can donate here [link].

If you are caring for someone and would like to find out what support Carers First’s groups can offer, please visit our website www.carerfirst.org.uk or call our helpline on 0300 303 1555.