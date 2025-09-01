New category for NK Community Champion Awards celebrates animal welfare

A new award category has been added to the annual celebration of community volunteering across North Kesteven to honour those people, charities and organisations focused on animal welfare.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In keeping with Council Chair Cllr Chris Goldson’s emphasis throughout his civic year on ‘Animal Allies – Strengthening Community Ties’, the Contribution to Animal Welfare category within the scope of NK Community Champion Awards is currently open to nominations.

There’s also opportunity for community-minded businesses or organisations wanting to show their support for volunteers focused on animal care to align with the category as a sponsor, for just a few hundred pounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The animal welfare category sits alongside 10 others which seek to celebrate the scale of volunteering that make such a significant difference to the richness of community life across North Kesteven; through contributions to art & culture, health & wellbeing, sport, a better environment, climate action, as a young achiever, good neighbour, community businesses and through expressions of community spirit and longstanding volunteering over many years.

Council Chair Cllr Chris Goldson (left) with H.A.R.T's Fundraising Co-ordinator and Secretary Liza Yeaman (centre) and the Chair's wife Chris (right).

Nominations are open up to September 16 at: www.nkawards.org For more information about the awards and about sponsoring, email: [email protected]

The new Contribution to Animal Welfare category seeks to applaud and award: An individual, group or organisation that contributes voluntarily to the care and wellbeing of animals - whether wild or domestic, through rescue, re-homing, or rehabilitation.

This is consistent with Cllr Goldson’s big focus to champion the significant role animals play in enhancing lives, and the role those involved in their care play in enhancing outcomes for animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through his theme, Cllr Goldson is supporting the incredible work done by various organisations and charities in this field and his nominated charity chosen through a vote is Ruskington-based HART (Hollies Animals Re-Homing Trust).

Councillor Goldson (left) and therapy dog Jasper with Kerry Higgins (right), who is a CAMHS Practitioner (she is a registered mental health nurse).

He met HART’s dedicated team of volunteers at a charity coffee morning and learned more about their work, operating primarily in Sleaford and surrounding villages, to find forever homes for unwanted or abandoned animals who might otherwise not have had a chance of a happy future.

He continues to engage with other animal-focused charities and activities, having already joined:

An Alpaca Walk in Walcott as part of NK Walking Festival;

A Barn Owl Walk at Dyson Farming, Nocton, also part of NK Walking Festival;

Kerry Higgins, a mental health nurse for CAMS, and therapy dog Jasper at the Council Chamber;

Hope Meadows Equine Assisted Recovery (CIC) in North Scarle;

Cats Protection;

Visit to Stella’s Falabella’s to see her miniature horses (scheduled for September 2, 2025)

As a long-term dog owner Cllr Goldson said he fully appreciated the impact of animals in boosting welfare and the contribution they and their carers make in enhancing wider community cohesion and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Goldson (right) with a representative from Cats Protection (left).

He said: “Through my theme I hope to bring to light the many ways in which animal allies contribute to our lives, underscoring the compassion we should show to our animal friends, and demonstrating how these relationships can build stronger, more united communities.

“To have a specific category within the Community Awards to applaud the many volunteers who contribute so much to animal welfare, in so many ways, is a particular highlight.

“I really do hope that a community-minded businesses can get behind it with their generosity as a sponsor; and that people will use the opportunity to shine a light on those whose actions impress and impact on animal lives so positively - as without nominations and sponsorship we’ll be unable to do so.”

See more information about the Chair and his charity here.

Proceeds from a raffle and bar sales at the Community Champion Awards evening on November 27 and further activity through the civic year through to next May will also support the charity.