New creative partnership to bring art and heritage together in South and East Lincolnshire

The South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership is pleased to announce an exciting new collaboration with Arts&Heritage (A&H), bringing together local artists and heritage partners to uncover and celebrate the region’s rich history in innovative ways.

The project is part of Story Tellers, the Partnership’s Arts Council England NPO programme, which aims to fund a programme of art and culture centred on the rich heritage and stories from Boston borough, East Lindsey and South Holland.

As part of this new collaboration, a series of free Artist and Heritage Matchmaking Workshops will take place between Saturday 1 March and Monday 3 March across the sub-region.

These workshops will aim to foster new connections between artists of all disciplines and local heritage organisations, helping to tell the untold stories of South and East Lincolnshire from fresh perspectives.

The workshops, open to artists and heritage organisations, will take place at:

Cley Hall Hotel, Spalding – Saturday 1st March, 10:30am-3.30pm

North Sea Observatory, Chapel St Leonards – Sunday 2nd March, 10am-3.30pm

Boston Guildhall – Monday 3rd March, 10am-3.30pm.

The workshops will serve as a platform for participants to explore creative possibilities, build long-term relationships, and even develop projects eligible for future funding support. Attendees will receive a £50 travel contribution, with lunch provided.

Artists and heritage professionals interested in taking part are encouraged to register as soon as possible, as spaces are limited to 30 participants per session. To register, please email [email protected], stating whether you are an artist or a heritage partner.

Councillor Sarah Sharpe, Boston Borough Council's representative on the NPO culture board, Councillor Graham Marsh, East Lindsey District Council's representative on the NPO culture board and Councillor Elizabeth Sneath, South Holland District Council's representative on the NPO culture board, said:

“It’s fantastic to be able to get this exciting work with Arts&Heritage underway, that will hopefully help to create new, lasting links between local practitioners and organisations, that can help share our sub-region’s fascinating heritage and further strengthen our cultural offering.

“By connecting artists with heritage sites and specialists, Story Tellers is fostering opportunities for collaboration, creativity, and the discovery of new narratives that reflect the rich history of Lincolnshire, and we hope people will take the time to attend one of the sessions and connect with new, like-minded individuals.”

For more information about Story Tellers, visit www.story-tellers.co.uk or follow the project on Facebook or Instagram, at Story Tellers NPO.