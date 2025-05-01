New digital travel guide reveals Lincolnshire's best kept secrets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lincolnshire housebuilder Chestnut Homes has launched a new campaign celebrating all the best hidden gems from across the county, showcased in a digital guide.

The ‘No place like Lincolnshire’ campaign follows a survey which revealed that 83% of people prefer exploring hidden gems over popular attractions.

Curated by Chestnut Homes, the downloadable guide features everything from tucked away cafés and scenic walking trails, to historic landmarks off the beaten track. It aims to encourage people to explore all the county has to offer, and celebrates the diversity of experiences available throughout the region.

Chestnut Homes' marketing manager, Robyn Pedley, emphasised the company's strong connection to the region, stating, “As a company with deep roots in the county, we take immense pride in celebrating the place we call home. Our commitment to Lincolnshire goes beyond building homes; it's about nurturing communities in a place we deeply cherish.

Chestnut Homes' guide include activities for all the family, such as Baytree Owl and Wildlife Centre.

"This campaign aims to inspire a fresh perspective on our county's rich history, stunning landscapes, and vibrant local culture, inviting people to explore both its iconic attractions and its many undiscovered treasures."

The recent survey by Chestnut Homes revealed positive feedback about all that Lincolnshire has to offer, with 64% of people saying Lincolnshire offers great activities for both individuals and families and almost 50% agreeing the local area offers a variety of food options. These include the Baytree Owl and Wildlife Centre, Kinema in the Woods and The Ball House Pub, which all receive a mention in the guide.

The survey also revealed green spaces are the most important aspect of homebuying for 73% of respondents, while 44% noted walking routes for pets as a key consideration when buying a new home. Lincolnshire locals have a plethora of outdoor spaces right on their doorstep, including Frieston Shore RSPB Reserve to Belton House which are also featured in the guide.

Robyn continued: “While places like Lincoln Cathedral and Skegness are rightly celebrated, our campaign seeks to ignite a sense of adventure, urging everyone to look closer and discover the unique spirit that makes Lincolnshire so special, whether you've always called it home or are just arriving."

The free guide includes green spaces and nature reserves including Freiston Short RSPB reserve.

“The county has become popular with movers across the UK, because it has so much to offer. We hope our guide encourages everyone to step off the well-trodden path and uncover the special places that make Lincolnshire truly one of a kind.”

The campaign builds on Chestnut Homes’ longstanding commitment to celebrating Lincolnshire’s heritage and fostering community connections. More recently, for Lincolnshire Day, the company launched a free cookbook to celebrate iconic Lincolnshire recipes from residents and businesses across the county.

Since its launch in 1988, Chestnut Homes have created attractive well planned developments where communities grow and flourish, including which include its current developments Kings Manor in Coningsby, Chantrey Park in Market Rasen, Heron Park and The Quadrant in Boston, Millers Walk in Sibsey and The Meadows in Dunholme.

Explore Chestnut Homes’ No place like Lincolnshire guide here: https://developments.chestnuthomes.co.uk/no-place-like-lincolnshire