New drop-in cafe for people living with Parkinson’s

Parkinson’s UK volunteers and colleagues at the Bailgate Parkinson’s Drop-in Café launch.

A new cafe for people living with Parkinson’s, their families, friends, and carers, has launched in Bailgate, Lincoln.

Run by Parkinson’s UK’s Lincoln Support Group, the café launch was driven by volunteer Martin Dickie, who saw a need for a social opportunity for people affected by Parkinson’s in the upper part of Lincoln.

Launch day in September saw a good response with people coming from the city and surrounding villages but also as far as Market Rasen wishing to meet up and get help if they need it, or just to chat with like minded people.

The cafe has also received financial support from Bailgate Rotary Club.

The Bailgate Parkinson’s Drop-in Café is held on the second Wednesday of the month, 10.30am-12pm, at Bailgate Methodist Church, Lincoln, LN1 3AR.

The drop-in cafe offers support, information, and a chance for an informal chat over a cuppa to local people affected by Parkinson’s. Attendance is free and no booking is required, though donations are welcome.

Parkinson’s is a complex brain condition that gets worse over time. According to Martin, it is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, affecting 166,000 people in the UK. It has more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety, and there is currently no cure.

Parkinson’s UK is the UK’s leading charity supporting those with the condition. Its mission is to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson’s through pioneering research, information, support and campaigning.

For information and support, you can visit parkinsons.org.uk or call the free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.

For any questions on the Bailgate Drop In Café, contact Debbie Gaskell on 0344 225 3632 [email protected].