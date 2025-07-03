New E.ON-funded playground brings joy to Lincolnshire Housing Partnership’s Immingham residents

Residents in Immingham joined in with the celebrations as Lincolnshire Housing Partnership (LHP) officially opened a new playground, creating a fun, safe, and accessible space for families in the area.

The playground is designed for children of all ages and features a range of purpose-built play equipment, including slides, swings, roundabouts, and a basketball court.

Funded by LHP’s partner E.ON, the investment in the play area is part of a joint project which has upgraded the energy efficiency of over 600 homes in Immingham and Grimsby, while contributing to local neighbourhoods with community initiatives.

To celebrate the opening earlier this month (June 11), residents enjoyed free ice cream courtesy of E.ON, who funded an ice cream truck that served families after the school run, providing a welcome treat in the warm weather.

Immingham residents joined LHP and E.ON with the celebrations, along with local councillors, Humberside Police, DESNZ officials, and Thrift Energy.

The event also gave residents the opportunity to meet LHP and E.ON colleagues and take home some free goodies.

Officials from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero were in attendance, as part of a planned visit to observe LHP’s innovative energy efficiency work which is being part financed by the government’s Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund Wave 2.1.

Immingham Town Council also played a key role in supporting the project, with the council agreeing to maintain the site moving forward.

Vijay Tank, Chief Commercial Officer of Energy Infrastructure Solutions at E.ON UK, said: “We’re committed to delivering real social impact as part of our work improving the energy efficiency of homes, businesses, cities and entire communities across the UK. Partnering with Lincolnshire Housing Partnership on this playground has allowed us to give something meaningful back to Immingham, beyond the energy improvements we’re delivering for local residents.

“We look forward to our continued partnership with LHP, transforming homes and building stronger community ties across Lincolnshire for a greener and more connected future.”

Charlotte Johnson, Executive Director of Property at LHP, said: “While our Wave 2.1 project focuses on making homes warmer and more energy-efficient, it’s just as important that we invest in our neighbourhoods. Seeing the local community come together to celebrate the opening was incredibly rewarding, and it’s fantastic to see so many families already enjoying the new space.

“We’d like to thank E.ON, Immingham Town Council, and our colleagues who worked hard behind-the-scenes to bring the project to life. It’s projects like these which remind us what can be achieved when we come together to support our communities.”