New funeral home opening doors to Horncastle community

The Horncastle community are invited to tour a new £1.2m Lincolnshire Co-op funeral home during an open day on Saturday 18th October between 11am and 2pm.

This is a unique opportunity to look at what’s inside a funeral home, and Funeral Home Director Carla Kennedy commented that it’s part of an effort to encourage more conversations and break down barriers surrounding funerals and what services are available for families.

Carla said: “Our team know walking into a funeral home can feel intimidating or unfamiliar, so we want this open day to be an event where the community can learn more about what we provide.

“By opening our doors, we hope to deepen our connection with the local community and offer reassurance by showing local people we’re here to support them.

Horncastle Funeral Home team

At the open day, members of the public can expect light refreshments upon arrival, a children’s colouring activity, and a horse and carriage on display provided by local partner D K Carriage Horses, based in Grantham.

The new funeral home is at the former Travis Perkins building merchants site on Bridge Street and will open to the public on Monday 20th October at 9am, with the team relocating from the existing funeral home in the Market Place.

There will be an invitation only dedication service on Thursday 16th October, which will include a chapel blessing and speeches.

Lincolnshire Co-op is currently seeing major refurbishments take place under its cyclical refresh programme, which will see work happen at around 40 of its outlets annually, with an estimated yearly investment of £5 million.

Horncastle Funeral Home Director Carla Kennedy

Plans for the new funeral home outline a modern look, incorporating wooden textures and a natural colour palette of purple and green, lending itself to create a warm, homely and calming space for clients.

There will be a range of pastoral care services including a dedicate arrangement office, a chapel of rest and private reflection spaces for families.

While this is a new funeral home for Lincolnshire Co-op and the Horncastle community, this is a fresh look that will also shape the society’s future funeral branch refits and brand-new funeral homes.

Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Service Manager, Sash Mirhadi, said: “It’s been fantastic to see the transformation of our new funeral home taking shape and we’re excited to give a new lease of life to a historic building.

“We’re creating a space where the Horncastle team can continue their exceptional work to care for even more families and it will be great to welcome the local residents on opening day.”