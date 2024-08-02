New grant funding from Asda Foundation
The grant will be directed at groups whose core focus is providing food aid to their service users; for example foodbanks, community pantries, social supermarkets, soup kitchens and breakfast clubs.
Each grant awarded will be valued at £500 or £1,000 only.
Stephen Bromby, Community Champion at Boston's Asda store, said: "We recognise that the cost of living crisis is still a reality for many local residents, and that reliance on the vital support of foodbanks and similar organisations is still very high.
"We have designed this grant program to provide support to these local groups with the challenging costs they face.
"Whether it's stocking up on essential food and hygiene items that the group struggles to cover with regular donations, investing in new appliances and fixtures that will increase the number of people the group can support each week, or being able to reimburse volunteers for fuel costs for delivering food to isolated members of the community, our "Foodbank Fundamentals" grant is here to support local groups."
The grant cannot be accessed directly by individual members of the public or families. Nor can the Asda Foundation accept applications from government bodies, including schools and academy trusts, although PTAs are eligible to apply for funding to support their provision of food for students, provided they have their own bank account.
Stephen Bromby added: "We are expecting a very high level of interest for this grant, so the application window is likely to close very quickly."
Guidance and eligibility for the grant can be requested from Stephen Bromby by writing to [email protected] and then from the Asda Foundation website, asdafoundation.org from Monday 5th August.
