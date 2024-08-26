New hospital garden provides sanctuary for patients and staff

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Patients and staff are able to escape the hustle and bustle of a hospital in a new garden funded through charitable donations.The garden has been opened at Grantham and District Hospital and is the second of three to be created across United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

The garden at Lincoln County Hospital was completed in May and is already being enjoyed by patients, visitors and staff. A similar green area at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston will be the next to be transformed.

All of the gardens are being jointly funded by NHS Charities Together and the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity, both provide the extras for patients and staff that are not available through NHS budgets.

The designs are bespoke to each area and were voted on by hospital staff.

The official opening of the garden at Grantham and District Hospital.

The Grantham garden cost just over £60,000 to complete and provides a space for everyone to use. It is located at the rear of the of the new £5.3million theatres on the site.

Ben Petts, United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity Manager, said: “We understand how stressful it can be coming to hospital and so to have a space where everyone can go and enjoy some fresh air and a break away from the hustle and bustle is so valuable.”

He added: “We all hope we will never need to visit hospital, but if we do – we all appreciate a small area of sanctuary where you can have space alone with your thoughts or precious moments with loved ones.

“A lot of thought and care has been put into these gardens by our contractors at SPA Landscaping and also by members of the working group. These areas really are going to make a massive difference for our patients, colleagues and visitors.”

Alex Anthony from SPA Landscaping Ltd said: It has been a delight to create another garden for United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust at Grantham and District Hospital.

"This is the largest of all the courtyards and presented its own challenges due to the existing infrastructure. We hope that due to the size of the new garden it will provide a great space that patients and visitors can enjoy and we look forward to seeing this new and beneficial area being used and appreciated by all.”

Plans are also in place to look at other opportunities to brighten up the green spaces across Lincolnshire’s hospitals. If anyone would like to support future hospital garden refurbishments, the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity has a Garden Appeal running: https://www.ulhcharity.org.uk/Appeal/garden-appeal