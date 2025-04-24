New hospital garden provides sanctuary for patients and staff

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Patients and staff are able to escape the hustle and bustle of a hospital in a new garden funded through charitable donations.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The garden has been opened at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, and is the third to be created across United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. The garden at Lincoln County Hospital was completed in May and the one at Grantham and District Hospital opened in August. Both are being enjoyed by patients, visitors and staff.

All of the gardens are being jointly funded by NHS Charities Together and the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity, both provide the extras for patients and staff that are not available through NHS budgets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The designs are bespoke to each area and were voted on by hospital staff.

Professor Karen Dunderdale officially opening the garden with colleagues and representatives from SPA Landscaping and Boston Woods Trust

Jon Goodwin, Head of Grants at NHS Charities Together, said: “We’re thrilled to see this wonderful garden open – just in time to see the spring bulbs blooming! We know that getting outdoors in nature does wonders for both our physical and mental health, but we also know that this can be difficult for hospital patients and hard-working NHS staff.

“It’s great that three hospitals across Lincolnshire – Grantham, Lincoln and Boston – now have green spaces like this, to be enjoyed by patients, staff and visitors alike. We are pleased to see this funding put to such good use and hope this garden will benefit everyone at Pilgrim hospital for many years to come.”

The Boston garden cost around £50,000 to complete and provides a space for everyone to use. It is located at the rear of the restaurant on the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Karen Dunderdale, Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals NHS Group Chief Executive, officially opened the Boston garden. She said: “We understand how stressful it can be coming to hospital and so to have a space where everyone can go and enjoy some fresh air and a break away from the hustle and bustle is so valuable. This is a great area and will really help our patients, visitors and colleagues. It will be a great support to everyone’s wellbeing.”

A haven away from the hustle and bustle of the hospital

Charity Manager, Ben Petts, added: “We all hope we will never need to visit hospital, but if we do – we all appreciate a small area of sanctuary where you can have space alone with your thoughts or precious moments with loved ones.

“A lot of thought and care has been put into these gardens by our contractors at SPA Landscaping and also by members of the working group. These areas really are going to make a massive difference for our patients, colleagues and visitors.”

Alex Anthony from SPA Landscaping Ltd said: “It has been a delight to create another garden for United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston. Working with the Trust and all stakeholders, Boston presented some challenges due to its location within the hospital, but as a team all parties overcame the challenges presented to create the garden. We look forward to seeing this new and beneficial area being used and appreciated by all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans are also in place to look at other opportunities to brighten up the green spaces across Lincolnshire’s hospitals. If anyone would like to support future hospital garden refurbishments, the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity has a Garden Appeal running: https://www.ulhcharity.org.uk/Appeal/garden-appeal