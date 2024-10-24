New kit for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance doctor thanks to Len Pick Trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) is saying a huge thanks to the Len Pick Trust for generously funding the cost to kit out one of its new doctors.

Doctor Chris Woodmansey joined LNAA earlier in the year and needed to be kitted out with his own made to measure outfit that would be suitable for the demanding work that he and the rest of the LNAA team undertake every day.

And thanks to the Trustees at The Len Pick Trust and their generous donation of £3,554, Chris has just received his specifically designed uniform which will help him to provide a range of emergency procedures for the patients that he will treat.

He said: “Our uniform is essential for the work that we do, and we ask it to do a lot for us! It's vital that we can get to anyone who needs our help no matter where or when the incident happens. So, the uniform must be built for below-zero winter nights, fire resistance, climbing through a hedge, walking down a ditch, or any other conditions we find after landing.”

Len Pick Trustees with LNAA Doctor Chris Woodmansey

“There are multiple durable storage pockets which allows us to keep emergency equipment immediately to hand but protected. And a uniform that fits well means we're not inhibited when performing a procedure or rushing to a patient.”

The Len Pick Trust, based in Bourne, Lincolnshire give grants to organisations that will benefit the people of the town. Trustee David Bailey explained why it was so important for them to make this donation to LNAA.

He said: “Everybody in Bourne could benefit from Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance at any time. Bourne is a rural town and the importance is there for all to see. The air ambulance flies overhead regularly and most of us know people in the town who have been helped by LNAA.

“These crew uniforms are not just a nice set of uniforms, they are protecting the medics. Our funding has bought a uniform that will look after the person looking after the patient.”

LNAA is one of the UK’s leading Helicopter Emergency Service (HEMS) charities, bringing the equivalent of a hospital emergency department to patients at the scene, giving those with the most severe injuries and medical conditions the very best chance of survival when minutes matter.

The highly skilled doctors, paramedics and pilots help people across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire, involved in life-threatening incidents every single day.

It is thanks to the generosity and goodwill of supporters throughout the area that the crew of Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance can provide such a critical care.

Find out more about Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance on their website: www.ambucopter.org.uk