New Lincolnshire 24-hour service station set to launch this week in Wyberton with Co-op convenience store

Co-op and EG On The Move partner on latest site together in Wyberton

A new roadside service station and convenience store is set to launch in Lincolnshire (Thursday, 18, September) combining EG On The Move’s petrol forecourt with Co-op convenience.

Known as EG On the Move, Wyberton Services, the new to market site is located on The Quadrant, Coney Way, Wyberton. The 24-hour site includes six fuel islands with two dedicated HGV lanes; two jet washes plus air and vacuum.

Available 24-hours, Co-op’s convenience store brings quality food, deals and promotions to the forecourt- everything to ‘re-fuel’ motorists on the go or, provide food for later. Including self-service Starbucks coffee; bakery products and hot food, alongside a focus on quality fresh, chilled and healthy produce; meal deals; freshly prepared sandwiches; pizzas and, everyday essentials. Co-op is committed to backing British agriculture, and all of its own fresh and frozen dairy, meat and poultry is 100% British – including in its pies, sandwiches and ready meals.

The food service offer at the roadside service station also includes La Bakery and Roll Over hot dogs.

Martin Rogers, Director of Partnership Development, Co-op, said: “The Wyberton service station is focussed on meeting the fuel and food needs of motorists and those who live in the surrounding area, and we are delighted to again partner with EG On The Move on the launch of this latest new-to-market site. We are focused on scaling our franchise business, and look forward to identifying more locations for joint growth with EG On The Move where we can create a compelling forecourt and convenience food offering together.”

Zuber Issa, CEO, EG On The Move, said: “We are focused on growing our network and delivering enhanced customer experiences that reflect the fuel and retail demands of those who travel or live nearby. We are delighted to collaborate with Co-op on our latest site, we are committed to quality and innovation and as a trusted retailer we look forward to continuing to grow our relationship with Co-op to enhance the convenience store offer aligned to our forecourts to create a fuel and food destination.”

The Wyberton site expands the partnership between Co-op and EG On The Move following a successful trial together last year. In July (2025) Co-op and EG On The Move also collaborated on a new to market site on the A1308 Needham Road, Stowmarket.